Scotia banks on positive outlook for 2022

Scotia Group, following reduced net profits of $8.4 billion during its last financial year ended in October, said its outlook for the upcoming financial and new year is positive. This, as the bank looks to ramp up operations and roll out more digital products and services to customers.

“While we recognise that the pandemic is ongoing, we also recognise that we must continue to do the best we can under the circumstances. In terms of our business we are moving on with our digital transformation agenda, not just in our core operations but as we make some moves in our subsidiary businesses. We will also continue to roll out new products and services to customers.

“We piloted a new credit card product and that will hit the market in 2022 along with some other new products and services which we expect to bring to our customers, so we are fairly optimistic about 2022,” said president and CEO of the Scotia Group Audrey Tugwell Henry at a virtually held quarterly briefing on Monday.

“We are also looking to launch two new funds in the market this financial year and I'm very happy with what that will do for our product shelf and the choices our customers will have, particularly for those customers looking for more yield and moderate risk. These two new funds, to be available in both local and US-dollar currencies, will serve as a good solution for these customers,” added Dr Adrian Stokes, senior vice-president (SVP) and head of insurance and wealth management at Scotia.

Tugwell Henry said that plans were also being fine-tuned to ready the second-largest financial institution's participation in the Bank of Jamaica's (BOJ) central bank digital currency (CDBC) programme, expecting to complete most of this work in FY 2022. “We have very active conversations happening with the BOJ now and we're trying to work within the timeline that they have set for us.”

Tugwell Henry said that while some segments of the bank's operations were impacted by enhanced restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus during the last quarter, along with a one-time restructuring cost geared towards transformation, operations for the 132-year-old institution remain resilient, backed by a strong capital position. Total assets at the end of October stood at $585 billion.

“This one-time strategic charge will allow us to right-size and realign our business to meet the changing demands of our customers. We have made significant investments in technology as we continue to see digital as the way forward,” she said, noting that up to the end of the last financial year, 96 per cent of the bank's total retail transactions and 94 per cent of commercial transactions were done outside of branches. These activities were facilitated across the bank's expanded and upgraded fleet of ABMs, now totalling some 281 machines inclusive of the later intelligent deposit machines (IDMs).

The president and CEO, in a review of the financial year, said a mix in the demand for services saw some services faring better than others. She said that the bank's mortgage portfolio, as evidenced by a boom in the country's construction and real estate sector, saw year-on-year increases of some 14 per cent. Deposits over the year also increased by 12 per cent, even as some other credit activities were tempered by pandemic-related challenges. “Our income would have been impacted since our loan book did not grow as fast as it did in previous years. However, as we got off the back end of Q4, what we have seen is some level of demand for loans.

“We are, however, pleased with our investment and insurance businesses as we continue to see growth in our assets under management and as we maintain our policyholder's liability. We also see our Scotia bridge product accelerating as more and more Jamaicans recognise the need to plan for their future,” she said.