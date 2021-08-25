Scotiabank Jamaica outlines reason for digital push

Scotiabank has outlined that its push to transition to leverage more technology in its branches is designed to allow it staff to spend more time focusing on helping customers achieve their financial objectievs. President and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica, Audrey Tugwell Henry, outlined that aim in a message to customers.

Tugwell Henry, in a message to customers marking Scotiabank's 132 years in Jamaica, said the move to push technology by digitising some branches is to “make everyday banking transactions simpler and more convenient”. Scotia celebrated the 132-year milestone in Jamaica on August 24. The Scotia CEO said the bank has expanded its Customer Experience Unit to support its branch and contact centre units to address any product or customer service concerns from customers.

Last year Scotiabank announced a programme to transition some of its branches to fully digital operations. In fact, six branches of Scotiabank have gone fully digital, removing the day-to-day over-the-counter cash transactions and instead prioritising other banking functions, including financial advice and planning.

A key feature of the digital branches is Wi-Fi-enabled social zones where customers can use tablets provided by the bank or their own devices to utilise or get assistance with digital banking. Scotiabank has been successfully operating a cashless model in its branches located at The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, and Ironshore in Montego Bay for several years.