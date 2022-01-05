Scrap squabble

Flow Jamaica is refuting claims that none of its equipment has been identified at registered scrap metal sites.

In an article published in the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday, December 29, senior director, Kingston Operations, Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), Selina Clarke-Graham said: “We [JCA] have never come across any of those items, all that we inspect are authorised scrap or minced copper which they would have purchased from Cable & Wireless, but nothing of the sort that Cable & Wireless would have declared have gone missing.”

Flow is now arguing that the information provided by the JCA represents “misguided comments that sought to trivialise the long-standing scourge of theft and vandalism which has negatively impacted our [Flow's] business and tens of thousands of our customers for years.”

In a release to the Observer the company said, “While Clarke-Graham and her team may “have never come across any of those items…nothing of the sort that Cable & Wireless would have declared have gone missing,” the facts indicate otherwise.”

Nevertheless, the JCA is standing by its claims. A subsequent response from the Customs agency noted that, “The JCA has no information or evidence to corroborate Flow's comments. The only item inspected at the request of MIIC [Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce] are the scrap copper cables purchased from Cable and Wireless.”

The JCA further clarified that the comment attributed to Selina Clarke-Graham is not to say “nothing of the sort has gone missing”, but that, “the JCA has not come across any of the items as reported missing by Cable and Wireless”.

However, Flow said it has submitted both photographic and video evidence of its cables being seized by the police at a major scrap metal dealer's site in 2020, with similar documented evidence of other seizures of stolen copper and batteries as recent as October 2021 linked to the scrap metal trade.

The release further highlighted that, “The link between the theft and vandalism of our cables and infrastructure and the scrap metal trade is well documented in matters being investigated by the police and/or settled by the courts. These records would have helped to inform the implementation of the temporary ban of copper exports in 2017 as the Government took the necessary steps to discourage the theft of copper cables.”

The statement from Flow continued by stating that “such disregard of the impact of the activities of rogue dealers on critical matters such as national security, online learning, e-commerce and economic growth is troubling”.

“Even as we treat with the fallout from the removal of our copper cables, we continue to invest heavily to restore services to thousands of affected residential and business customers. This includes both increased replacement and restoration costs. We have also invested significantly in an extensive and comprehensive asset protection programme. Yet, since 2021, we have already recorded over 590 incidents of theft and vandalism. Over 370 of these incidents involve our copper cables and have cost close to US$800,000 ($120 million) in repair costs,” the release continued.

Flow has indicated its intention to seek a meeting with the JCA to better understand the measures outlined in the article and share the facts.

In the meantime, the telecoms company said it continues to work with all stakeholders to act strongly and swiftly to take the necessary actions to deter criminal elements from benefiting from the removal of the critical infrastructure that powers the country's development.

Flow also continues to appeal to members of the public to call the police at 119 or its hotline at if anyone is seen engaged in vandalism, theft, arson, or any other such activities that can potentially cause disruptions in its service.