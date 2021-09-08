Securing the bag

We spend a lot of time learning how to ''secure the bag'', making sure that we have money saved up for a rainy day, but how many of us have checked to ensure that our bag is actually secure, especially since so many of us do business online? Making money is only one step in ensuring wealth. You also have to learn how to protect your money. Here are five tips to ensure that your bag stays secure.

1. Always use different passwords for your accounts.

Some of us are juggling multiple bank accounts, investment accounts, email addresses, Amazon Prime, Netflix and many more accounts. It's easier and less complicated to remember if we use the same password for everything, but at what risk? Using the same password for multiple accounts also makes it much easier for hackers to get into your accounts because if they figure it out once, that's it. Game over.

2. Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Among other things, a VPN can provide a secure 'vault' to store your passwords. It creates a protected network connection when using public networks. This encrypts your system, making it harder for hackers to access your computer or phone. Most VPNs also include some kind of password vault or manager, where you can save your passwords, instead of writing them down on a million different pieces of paper or trying to remember them all.

If you choose not to use the password vault option, the good news is that VPNs also encrypt your network. There are some free options for VPNs but to get full access to all their benefits, you'll most likely have to pay for a yearly subscription, but the peace of mind will pay for itself.

3. Use multi-factor authentication

Whether it's a two-step or three-step authentication, this is a really good way to make sure no one is getting into your accounts and spending your money but you. Additionally, if someone is trying to get into your account, you will be alerted quickly.

Check with your bank to see what options it has for two-step authorisation. Sometimes, banks will send you an email asking you to confirm a transaction or letting you know if one has been initiated.

Multi-step authentication on your devices is also a good idea in case they get stolen or lost. This may be a combination of face ID or fingerprint ID in addition to a good password, or getting email confirmation.

4. Don't use public WiFi

It's very convenient to log onto the WiFi while you're eating at a restaurant. Co-working spaces and working from cafes have also become popular in the last couple of years, but public WiFi is never completely safe.

Anyone can access the network making it easy for a hacker to slip on and hack into other devices connected to that network. It's something to consider if you're handling your finances on the devices that you're connecting to on these public spots. It doesn't matter if you're checking your accounts while connected to public WiFi; once a hacker has access to your systems, they can go anywhere and do anything.

5. Check your accounts regularly

Check your accounts regularly for any anomalies. Make sure you know or at least have an idea of where every penny goes. It might get a little tedious trying to remember where or why you spent $2,000 here or $3,000 there, but you can use a budgeting app to keep track of your transactions then compare them against your bank statement or recent transactions. This may be one of the easiest and earliest ways to pick up if your accounts have been compromised.

We all work hard for our money and, as unfair as it is, it's some people's job to take that away from us. Following these tips can make it harder for them to do so.

