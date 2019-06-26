Shaw encourages healthier alternatives in food production

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw is encouraging local food manufacturers to employ healthier alternatives in production.

“Our greatest asset is our people. Our greatest crisis is human underdevelopment,” he said. “If we want to develop our people, their nutritional development is a fundamental part of that.”

The minister was speaking at the Consolidated Bakeries Jamaica Limited 'F1RST' reduced and gluten-free cassava product launch recently, at its manufacturing plant located on Red Hills Road in Kingston.

“We have to widen the menu, widen the recipes and focus on the alternatives, as we are now in the midst of transformation,” he said. “The good news is there is no shortage of alternative areas.”

Shaw said while Jamaica does not have a structured school-feeding programme right now, a food programme that is supplied by local farmers could provide healthier alternatives to genetically modified foods, while creating wealth for Jamaican farmers.

He added that not only is there a local market with a school-feeding programme for locally grown foods, but the hotel industry, Caricom region and the Diaspora would be interested in fresh produce from local farmers. He noted that Jamaica has begun to export mangoes to the United States and sees this as a significant development for the country.

The minister said that while the Government is encouraging more companies to purchase produce from local farmers, for Jamaica to be on the path of restoration the private sector would have to take initiatives.

He added that alongside Consolidated Bakeries gluten-free cassava products, other initiatives could include breadfruit and coconut products.

Consolidated Bakeries new line of products include Miss Birdie Reduced-Gluten Bread as well as banana and chocolate-flavoured N'UFFINS —gluten-free muffins that are produced and supplied by local cassava farmers and The University of the West Indies Agricultural Research and Innovation Facility, located in St Elizabeth. The company has spent more than $10 million on the creation of its new products.

“I am elated to welcome your (Consolidated Bakeries) bold steps towards helping us, as a nation, along the path of agricultural sustainability by supporting our local industries and buying Jamaican — so that we can build Jamaica through forward linkages,” the minister said. “We're truly on a journey of using simpler ingredients and producing healthier products that the entire family can enjoy.”