Shipping logistics mayhem; prices soar

Local manufacturers and importers are concerned that disruptions in the global supply chain could significantly derail business activities in the island.

Stakeholders argue that freight from China, which normally takes 30 days to arrive at Jamaica's ports, is now delayed by 60 to 90 days in some instances.

In addition, some manufacturers claim that container costs have skyrocketed by over 500 per cent year over year.

CEO of Seprod Group, Richard Pandohie, explained that a 40ft container from China that cost US$2,500 last year is now costing as much as US$16,000.

“What you find is that the unbalanced recovery has resulted in larger economies buying up all the containers because they are ones that can readily afford it at the current prices in large quantities,” Pandohie said.

He said the shipping crisis is twofold; there is a cost issue and an availability issue. Furthermore, Pandohie argued that Jamaica stands to lose more than other countries, because for every 10 containers brought into the island, about seven leave Jamaica's ports empty. He said this is unfortunate, because Jamaica isn't a production-driven country.

“I am most concerned as the Christmas season approaches because the rush on containers will continue for the rest of the year, and as importers start to stock up for the holiday, many Jamaican importers will inevitably get left behind. That is my number one problem right now,” Pandohie added.

Executive Chairman of Lasco Group of Companies Lascelles Chin confirmed that the super-inflation rocking the logistics space has impacted his business, but he says Lasco has managed well so far.

“We anticipated it. I don't know how long prices will remain this high but to offset some of the cost, sometimes we have to airfreight. We try to create efficiencies to keep our expenses down,” Chin said.

He admitted that Lasco did make nominal increases to some of its products, but he noted that those were material cost increases.

Chief Executive Officer of Kingston Wharves Mark Williams noted that a part of the problem is having the available containers where the goods are located.

“Global markets are reopening and that has led to increased demand, there's pent-up desire to spend, so people are going online and ordering goods, but the supply chain is struggling to meet that demand,” Williams stated.

He noted, however, that while frieght prices have gone up, Kingston Wharves has not adjusted terminal prices. He said this position was taken to relieve the financial pressure on importers.

The Kingston Wharves head then suggested that local importers consider nearshoring. He says it's one of the strategies being used globally to mitigate the effects of the supply chain disruptions.

“One of the conversations we have had with larger manufacturers is to seek out suppliers within the region. We are putting up new warehouses to accomodate nearshoring when they arrive,” he said.