Six ways to work smarter

If hard work pays off, SMART work pays MORE. Finding smarter ways to work will save you energy, increase your productivity and motivation, and make you more valuable. Here are six ways you can work smarter.

1. Plan

A major issue with balancing tasks is knowing that you have so much to do but not having a structure or system to get them done. Thinking about them, without having them written down somewhere can create anxiety, panic, and disorganisation.

Make a plan of your tasks for the week and then make smaller plans for each day, before you go to bed. These don't have to be elaborate. You can make a to-do list on your phone or on a sheet of paper. Your subconscious mind works on your plans and your brain goes to work while you are asleep.

A few of my favourite apps for planning are Evernote, my phone's Notes feature, Simplest Checklist widget for Android, and Google Calendar.

2. Time management

Your time is money and you need to treat it as such. Don't give too much of your time to unnecessary habits and people.

Prioritise your tasks and try as much as possible to do them according to schedule. Resist the impulse to multitask and try to focus on one task at a time. Studies have shown that when you switch from one task to another, you actually waste time because your brain takes some of that time to change its focus.

Parkinson's Law says, “Work expands to fill the time available for its completion.” If you have a day to complete a task, you'll generally get it done in a day, but if you have a week, it will take a week. Therefore, consider setting shorter windows of time for completing your tasks. This tactic will often increase the efficiency with which you're able to accomplish these tasks.

3. Measure results, not time

Judge yourself based on what you get done and how effectively you do it, as opposed to how much time you spend on the particular task. These accomplishments — not the hours you log — are what ultimately drive success. Now that work-from-home has become more popular, employers are realising that it doesn't matter what time you clock in and clock out, as long as you get the work done.

4. Take regular breaks

Ensure that you set time aside for leisure. You will be more productive in the five or six days that you work if you take one or two days off completely. Your mental and physical health are important to ensure that you take care of yourself and relax in between all your responsibilities. You need to recharge. Make that a priority. Even taking a small break during the day can clear your head and help you to focus.

5. Get help!

In the book We Should all be Millionaires, author Rachel Rodgers preaches the art of delegation. Have you ever noticed the wealthiest people in the world have networks of people who help them? For me, the minute I started getting help, is when I really saw my business starting to expand. By hiring other people to take on some of the responsibilities, I was able to say yes to a lot more opportunities, and together, we were able to make A LOT more money that I could have alone. You need to look at getting help as in investment that will reap rewards — remember, time is money!

You have to ask yourself — is spending an hour doing the laundry really the best use of your time? In Jamaica, it will cost you about J$4000 (US$25) to hire a helper for the day to do all your housework and even cook. How much could you earn in that time, if you were to spend that time working on your side hustle instead? If you can earn substantially more than J$4000, this would be money well spent!

6. Network

All the hard work that you put in may go unrealised without forming the right impressions and networks. The higher the quality of your connections the more opportunities you will be exposed to.

Networking has been one of the keys to my success. They always say it's not who you know but WHO knows you. I came to Jamaica thirteen years ago and I didn't know anyone — no family, and no old girls' association to call on — but I strategically put myself in situations and places to meet the right people. If you don't know the right people, you've got to get to know them, and make sure they know you!