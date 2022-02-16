Slow but sure

FOUR years ago, in 2018, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) floated the concept of the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) as a platform to facilitate fund-raising in the large not-for-profit sector and later support the listing of selected enterprises among them.

The JSE said then that the sector was valued at around 3.5 per cent of Jamaica's US$17-billion economy, roughly US$600 million.

The stock exchange asserted that investors could gain much value from supporting the sector. There will eventually be two markets: One is the Jamaica Social Investment Market with returns being the goodwill and the social benefits created by donating to these projects that uplift a sector, a community, and the country. The other market, which is not yet launched, is the Jamaica Impact Investment Market (JIIM). That market will allow investors to own shares in these social entities and receive a financial return on investment. This is awaiting legislation.

The first market was launched in 2019 and almost immediately five social sector organisations (SSOs) were approved for funding of their projects through the platform. Subsequently other causes were added.

In a recent update, JSE head Marlene Street Forrest indicated that progress made in adding non-profit ventures to its list of funding options has been slow.

In three years, three projects have been fully funded and only one has been listed, with progress probably impeded by the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, or maybe due to lack of investor interest, considering that billions of dollars have been spent in other JSE investor markets.

The Deaf Can! project is the sole JSSE company listed. This coffee-growing and distribution company raised $7.5 million, which was its targeted raise.

The other current candidates for listing are the Agency for Innercity Renewal (AIR), Choose Life International and Praise Jamaica Foundation. They are awaiting the achievement of funding targets.

Street Forrest told the Jamaica Observer, “Deaf Can! is reporting in accordance with the requirements of the JSSE. Quarterly financial reports and project progress are submitted to the JSSE and published for the donors benefit information.”

Funds are not distributed to projects unless the amount targeted is raised. Notably, the Alpha School of Music raised $20 million after submitting for $19 million. Mona Tech Engineering was another NGO which reached its target of $3.5 million.

Rebuild Good Shepherd, a project submitted by the Missionaries of the Poor, has only received $1.13 million out of $31.1 million needed for its project.

Choose Life International has raised $2.56 million which is about half of funds targeted for project needs.

Mustard Seed Communities has raised only $91,500 out of only $1.2 million requested for its project submitted to the JSSE.

Love Life Changes, an organisation run by the Praise Foundation, has raised $8.8 million out of a targeted $17 million needed. To learn more about each project, individuals can visit the JSSE.

JaMin music studio has so far raised $1.9 million out of $6 million needed. Connect a Child, which needs $200 million to provide every child in Jamaica with a laptop, has so far raised $2.13 million.

Street Forrest explained that Alpha raised most of the funds outside of the market and others are not continuous projects to be monitored but instead 'one-off' raises.

The JSE head indicates that the JSSE is working with the other entities “which are still awaiting funding to convey their messages more attractively and appealingly. A campaign is being established to re-engage largely through social and traditional media”.

The JSSE is also collaborating with the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) to develop the framework policy for social enterprises to be legally defined and governed, allowing the JSSE to launch its second phase, JIIM.

The JSE head said this framework has been submitted to the Ministry of Industry Investment & Commerce (MIIC) as the Social Enterprise Legal Status Act - A Bill for the Introduction of an enabling Legal Framework for Social Enterprises in Jamaica.

She told the Business Observer, “The developmental work for this market involves several collaborations. We are encouraged by the level and quality of the partnerships to date, and will eagerly follow this project through to completion.”

New concept

She noted that based on results of a survey conducted, it was shown that despite significant work done within the social sector, the concept of the a social stock exchange and the impact that it will have on the social sector and the economy and is still relatively new.

Street Forrest stated, “We appreciate that more will have to be done to encourage participation. To this end, we are preparing a public education and sensitisation programme to commence in April 2022.

“Further, we are currently in the process of taking a number of steps, to ensure that funding for the initial three remaining projects is realised by mid-2022.”

At the same time, Street Forrest noted, the JSSE has been seeking to galvanise social capital for the other entities and is also concentrating effort on other social needs brought to its attention.

Among these were immediate funding needs caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The JSSE responded to the crisis for ventilators needing repairs to be put back into the health system, through Mona-Tech Engineering Services, Dept of Engineering, UWI, Mona. A total contribution of $3.8 million was presented.

The JSSE also mobilised funding for Teen Challenge Jamaica, the drug abuse rehabilitation centre located in St Ann, which operates a small farm that supplied to the local hotels in the region, which was on the brink of bankruptcy. A contribution of $1.5 million was made, fully meeting the funding requirements.

The JSSE also engaged in partnership with the GOJ, in light of the digital divide in the education system, with the “One Device per Child” initiative, which seeks to provide each needy child with one laptop or tablet. A handover of $2.2 million was made.

Street Forrest said the JSSE also responded to the need in neighbouring Caribbean territory of St Vincent & the Grenadines upon the eruption of the Soufriere volcano. The JSSE was able to hand over $1.1 million for emergency relief.

The JSSE also responded to a call from the Mustard Seed Communities (MSC) for basic toiletries, needed in the care of the children and adults in their over 14 homes was met with a handover in cash and kind valued at over $1.7 million.

Street Forrest told the Business Observer that the JSSE is also focused on capacity building, among other projects with the potential for listing.

Through the “Innovating Social Sector Financing” it has collaborated to improve the business management skills and structure of the SSOs to attract funding; improve the systems, process and tools for the JSSE to measure social impact; and facilitate awareness and stakeholder engagement.

This three year project which is being implemented in partnership with the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) and the Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) innovation subsidiary, IDB Lab.

The JSSE is also exploring participation in desired outcomes under the citizens safety & security theme, considering contributions to the social development agenda.