Small businesses cautiously optimistic

Near two weeks since the lifting of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), members of the small business community are expressing cautious optimism as they look forward to returning pre-pandemic revenues amid continued economic challenges.

The DRMA, which was the legislation used by government to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus for the past two years, was discontinued on March 18. The measure, which stipulated a number of guidelines, saw lockdowns reduced operating hours and a general restriction on gathering and some activities, all of which brought adverse effects for the economy and significantly threatened the livelihoods of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

President of the Small Business Association of Jamaica (SBAJ) Michael Leckie said that while most MSMEs have welcomed the lifting of the measure and were looking forward to regaining lost income, they largely remain cautiously optimistic.

“We are optimistic but cautious as we continue to watch how things play out. We have persons coming in but the sales are just not there as yet,” he said during an interview with Jamaica Observer earlier this week.

Leckie said that owing to new global tensions including the Russia/Ukraine impasse, the sector has again been dealt another set of challenges, as sales continue to be affected due to reduced purchasing power on the path of the consumer. Businesses, he said, were also faced with the inability to source some goods an issue worsened by existing supply chain and logistic issues. To this end, he urged businesses “to become more creative in how they cater to their customers, so as to ensure their survival.”

President of the Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) Cordell Williams Graham in her assessment agreed that while things were slowly returning to normal, there was still no significant change in consumer behaviour as the pandemic and other economic tensions linger and continue to impact the sector.

“Customers have also remained cautious in coming out as they continue to adhere to some safety protocols. With a lot of prices pretty much going through the roof right now, disposable income for many persons have not been enough for them to rush or become overly excited by the lifting of the DRMA,” she told the Business Observer.

In light of the headwinds she, however, urged businesses to build resilient and diversified models as well as incorporate greater use of technology as part of their strategies for the future. “I think the lessons learnt since COVID puts entrepreneurs, even amid new and arising crises, in a better place to navigate the hostile environment. As a sector we are cautiously optimistic but also more resilient than before.”

The SBAJ head, in providing an outlook for the sector, cited the need for more grants than loans as being among the solutions most needed, especially as the sector tries to regain footing following losses incurred since the pandemic.

“These interventions are needed to cover both working capital and capacity building. The sector is already straddled with loans, so providing additional loans will not help these small businesses,” he stated.

The MSME sector, which he said currently comprises some 475,000 members, contributes to over 75 per cent of employment within the economy.

Highlighting some positives, he said that despite some fallout and reported closures of over 40 per cent since the pandemic, the sector has been able to pivot, occasioning the rise of more online-based and new businesses.

“What we have now is more than 2,000 new small businesses registered at the company's office so that is very promising,” Leckie said.