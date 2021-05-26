Smarketing bullish on growth, seeks to expand clientèle

DIGITAL marketing company Smarketing Limited is seeking to build out a stronger customer base and local presence as it targets increased market share in Jamaica and overseas.

The firm currently offers a wide range of digital marketing, brand development, social media management and event coverage services to large, small and medium-size companies, as well as central government agencies.

“We plan to acquire more clients within the local space going into the third quarter of this year. While we have been fortunate enough to be consulted on a few regional and international projects and will use the opportunity to later forge partnerships in those markets, our focus right now is centred on greater local penetration,” said David Wright Jr, founder and managing director of Smarketing.

The company, which recently made significant investments in acquiring state-of-the-art equipment, has also secured a physical space for its operation as it seeks to have more direct engagement with clients and the wider public, especially now when the need for digital services has been significantly heightened due to the imposed physical distancing requirements brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We operated remotely for a greater part of two years, however, as part of our efforts to expand and increase productivity, we have sought to secure an office space in the Portmore area,” Wright Jr recently told the Jamaica Observer.

“Our clients are mostly engaged in industries that require increased publicity and communication during the pandemic, and this has led us to invest more in capital expenditure as we position the business for greater expansion,” he added.

The highly adaptable and agile nature of the business, he said, has allowed the company to sustain minimal fallout from the pandemic, except for some loss of income during the initial phases.

“Since then, we have, however, been able to add more services to our listings due to [increased] demands. This has, in turn, brought significant revenues and created new opportunities for us as a business,” Wright Jr told the Business Observer.

The business, which is also now in an advanced phase of discussion to sign off on a partnership, remains even more positive in its future outlook.

“Our vision for the next two to three years is bold. We plan to create the hub of digital marketing services — and a lot of that work has already started. We still have a lot to do and that includes more investment in human resource and equipment. There are also some other opportunities that have presented themselves and which we are considering, so we are very excited about that,” Wright Jr said.