Some Caribbean ports close as Omicron spreads

MaritimeExecutive.com reports that some Caribbean ports are starting to turn away cruise lines for fear of Omicron, the new variant of the COVID-19 virus which is said to spread faster than any other, to date.

In Curacao, Aruba, and Bonaire cruise ships were in the last week denied permission to dock after they were informed that the ship had cases of the virus aboard.

Meanwhile, in a letter last week, the Government of Belize announced its decision to move the land and seaport opening until February 2022. Previously, the nation had slated the reopening of its land border with Mexico for January of 2022. In an official statement, the Government said that the one-month delay will allow the Belizean health system to better prepare for the Omicron variant.

Maritime said that in Europe, MSC Cruises also postponed scheduled Northern European cruises in the Baltic region due to increased restrictions and health protocols in many of the ports.

Maritime quoted health officials from Curacao who said they felt the percentage of the number of infections was too high and also that it was rising rapidly.

The Chronicle, a local newspaper, quoted epidemiologist Dr Gerstenbluth stated, “The day before yesterday, 18 crew members were positive, yesterday 36, and this morning there were 51,” describing the situation aboard the Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean International ship.

The ship was denied permission to dock. In Aruba the same decision was made for the Odyssey of the Seas and also denied Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Freedom after the ship reported COVID cases among its crew. Bonaire has also turned away the Carnival cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean International said that all 1,599 crew aboard were vaccinated and 95 per cent of the 3,587 passengers were also vaccinated and tested negative.

Among cruise lines, Maritime stated, major firms said they will now be enforcing requirements for masking onboard and vaccinations.

Royal Caribbean also suspended smoking in their casinos, saying that it goes against the need to use masks.

Meanwhile, the maritime website reported that Royal Caribbean has stopped accepting additional reservations for future cruises to limit passenger capacity. It was noted that all the major cruise lines are reporting an increasing number of breakthrough cases.

Notably, MSC Cruises' MSC Seashore operating from Miami reported 28 cases among vaccinated passengers and crew last week. Also last Monday, Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2 arrived in New York with 10 passengers testing positive although they were vaccinated and tested before leaving the UK.