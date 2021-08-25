Sorrel highly profitable, says Agro-Invest

As Jamaicans on the island and in the diaspora anticipate the end of the year, the demand for sorrel is expected to climb. As much as they enjoy the sorrel, ginger and rum combination which is a popular drink during the festive season, the sorrel plant has a wide range of other uses. Sorrel has many medicinal uses including as a tea used to lower body temperature, hinder heart disease and soothe a sore throat. In Iran, sorrel tea is used to treat high blood pressure. In Jamaica it is used generally for making a drink.

The Agro-Investment Corporation, which supports investment in agriculture in the island, states that in 2020 China was the top exporter of sorrel with 27.25 per cent of the global export market. Top importer of sorrel is the United States. The global export value of sorrel (Hibiscus sabdariffa) is US$ 3.05 billion while global imports amounted to US$ 2.91 billion.

Agro-Invest indicates that growing the crop is a profitable venture as the cost to produce an acre of sorrel is approximately J$1,296,845.00, yielding approximately J$2,880,000.00 in revenue. The agency indicates that sorrel was introduced from West Africa to Jamaica by the British in the 17th century. The plant belongs to the hibiscus family and is grown by farmers across the island. One of the companies involved in export is Jamaican Teas which packages the dried product.

Sorrel has a flavour like that of cranberries and can be enjoyed both hot and cold. Agro-Invest told the Jamaica Observer in research shared, “Sorrel is packed with antioxidants which research sources suggest help with low blood pressure, may help lower blood fat levels, may boost liver health and is also thought to promote weight loss. Sorrel contains a compound that may prevent cancer and also helps to fight bacteria.

Data provided by Agro-Invest show an 11.56 per cent rise in sorrel data production in Jamaica in 2020 compared to 2019 with 1,132 tonnes harvested last year compared to 1,280 the year before. Acreage under sorrel increased 2.16 per cent rising from 679 hectares to 694 hectares in 2020.

A sorrel processing plant is located in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, established by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF). It was established at a cost of $27. 8 million under JSIF's Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI), in partnership with the Bethel Town Sorrel Value Chain Improvement project.

The 204-square-metre plant is outfitted to process sorrel to make juices, jams, jellies, in addition to other value-added products and includes a juice processing area, office, storerooms, and drying area.

It is equipped with bag juice fill and seal machines, mixing/ blending tanks, a sanitary centrifugal pump and other industrial equipment. The plant facilitates production from 77 farmers of sorrel, ginger and pimento, and 11 factory workers. Staff are trained in good manufacturing practices (GMP), public health and food safety, equipment usage and processing. Agro-Invest told the Business Observer that while many years ago sorrel was principally harvested at Christmastime, its many varieties now allow for year-round supply.

In addition to sorrel processing, the facility will also offer marketing support through the production of business cards, brochures, flyers and banners, as well as label development and packaging services.