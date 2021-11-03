Spring Gardens Processors now exporting to Canada

Spring Gardens Processors (SGP), which is a company involved in the export development programme, Export Max III, recently made its first container shipment of canned ackees to Canada supplying a newly acquired major distributor.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Audley Shaw, who was on hand to witness the occasion, said, “I am pleased to see this opportunity for Spring Gardens Processors, which is a testament to the importance and success of the Export Max programme in developing companies and increasing exports from Jamaica.”

Spring Gardens Processors is a manufacturer and food processor of canned products, fresh Jamaican produce, and dried fruits and spices. It recently secured a large distributor with an extensive distribution network across Canada and the United States of America. SGP's CEO Sophia Pearce expressed appreciation for the Export Max III programme and the support provided by Carbyne Capital Investments, which enabled her to begin supplying large distribution chains in targeted export markets.

Carbyne, which partnered with Jampro earlier this year to provide financing solutions to businesses under the Export Max Programme, was also on site for the consolidation of the container for shipment. According to Pearce, “The supply chain financing solutions provided by Carbyne enabled Spring Gardens to quickly scale up operations to meet the contract requirements of the Canadian export market.”

Co-founder of Carbyne Rajiv Ebanks said, “We are proud to partner with Jampro on this Export Max initiative. Since commencing operations in Jamaica, we have provided factor financing solutions to companies operating within bauxite and aggregate mining, large infrastructure construction projects, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and distribution supply chains.”

Minister Shaw indicated that this was a prime example of the solutions needed to propel businesses to grow and expand in new markets and encouraged the partners to provide more of these types of financing solutions to benefit the cohorts of Export Max III.

President of Jampro Diane Edwards noted, “Jampro is pleased that Spring Gardens Processors is penetrating new markets. Export Max has served as a valuable path to growth for our manufacturers, and we hope to continue this trend by supporting more companies as they seek to export Brand Jamaica to international shelves”.

Export Max III is an initiative facilitated by Jampro, the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), and the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), to increase Jamaica's export sales.