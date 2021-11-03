St Mary's refreshes brand

St Mary's — the banana chips maker ­— has refreshed its packaging, launching a new logo, tagline and presentation.

With the tagline 'where good things happen' and the logo giving a light-hearted appeal with elements of nature – sun, soil and seed that are critical to the production of St Mary's Fresh produce and snacks.

The new campaign, which will roll-out in traditional and non-traditional media, seeks to broaden the conversation around the brand, widening the perspective to speak to more than just bananas and banana chips.

Delving further into the inspiration behind the timing for this brand refresh, JP Chief Commercial Officer Maya Johnston shared, “The changing landscape brought on by the pandemic has presented each of us with a new challenge…staying positive during the toughest of situations. For us, 'where good things happen' is about transporting our consumers to a place where they feel good about life, a place that is open to the consumer's interpretation and imagination.”

Consumers can expect to see the refreshed packaging hitting the shelves in the coming weeks, with St Mary's introducing a 42-gram banana chips, and its newly packaged 40-gram plantain chips.

St Mary's, a subsidiary of Jamaica Producers Group, continues to develop a strong tropical snack and produce brand with fresh fruits from the farm in St Mary which includes ripe bananas, green bananas, plantain and pineapples, to snacks — banana, plantain, cassava and breadfruit chips.