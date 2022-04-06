Staggered board arrangements implemented at BOJ to prevent political interference

THE freshly released annual report of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) chronicles the administrative changes which have been implemented one year after the Bank of Jamaica (Amendment) Act, 2020 took effect.

The amended Act allows the central bank to operate independently of the Ministry of Finance while it seeks to monitor price and financial system stability.

The consequence is that the minister of finance can no longer issue directions on monetary policy, given the BOJ now has operational independence.

In the last year, the new report shows the responsibilities of the board of directors were strengthened to include oversight of the statutory committees of the bank to ensure that these committees effectively discharge their statutory mandates while not interfering with the committees' decision-making functions.

The report noted, “The independence of the board was also made more robust by staggered board appointments, which prevented the entire board from being changed in a single political administration.”

As mandated under the updated Act, the governor, who is appointed for a period of five years and is eligible for reappointment, is the chief executive officer of the bank as well as chairman of the board of directors.

The other directors of the board are: the senior deputy governor, a deputy governor appointed by the governor general in council on the recommendation of the board, and five independent directors appointed by the governor general in council.

The new development relates to appointment terms. The term for the independent directors of the board is 10 years each, provided however that the initial appointments after the effective date of the amended law were staggered (10, eight, six, four and two years, respectively).

The directors, so appointed, are eligible for reappointment following the expiry of their respective terms for a further term of 10 years.

This, the report outlines, allows for longer board terms and continuity across political cycles. Save for the first member appointed for 10 years, no member is eligible for reappointment after serving a full 10-year term.

Notably, the governor, senior deputy governor and deputy governor are ex-officio members of the board. Under the amended law, an employee of Government, statutory body or authority, an executive agency or government company does not qualify for appointment to the board.

Under the Bank of Jamaica (Amendment) Act, 2020, the board is composed of eight members compared to nine members previously.

Prior to 16 April 2021, the effective date of the Bank of Jamaica (Amendment) Act, 2020, the members of the board were: Governor Richard Byles (chairman), Senior Deputy Governor Dr Wayne Robinson and non-executive directors Dr Christine Clarke, Andrea Coy, Weiden Daley (resigned effective 18 February 2021), Gary Hendrickson, Dr Wayne Henry and Darlene Morrison (financial secretary, ex-officio).

On the effective date of the 2020 amendments to the Bank of Jamaica Act, the new board of the bank became effective with members as follows: Ex-officio members: Governor Richard Byles (chairman) and Senior Deputy Governor Dr Wayne Robinson. Appointed members of the board: Dr Christine Clarke, Andrea Coy, Richard Powell, Gary Hendrickson and Howard Mitchell was appointed to the board effective 16 April 2021 for 10, eight, six, four and two years, respectively, the 2021 report disclosed.

Pursuant to the Act, Deputy Governor Edmond George Roper was appointed as the third executive director of the board by the governor general in council on the advice of the board for the period July 12, 2021 to February 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, the report also provided an update on remuneration which shows that executives, while being given more responsibility, have had to make do with about the same in compensation.

The BOJ's Executive Management team comprises the governor, senior deputy governor, and five deputy governors appointed under fixed-term contracts by the minister of finance and the public service.

The salary and allowances of executive management for the year ended December 31, 2021 ranged between $10,948,676 and $26,208,000. Meanwhile, allowances ranged from $1, 557, 215 to $5,400,680.

Comparatively, in 2020 the salary range of executive management was between $10,843,400.00 to $25, 956, 000.00. Allowances ranged from $1,407,216.00 to $4,886,100.00

Members of the executive management team are eligible for benefits available to other members of staff, inclusive of health insurance, life insurance and staff loans.

Other benefits also remained the same. In 2021,the governor and three deputy governors were paid gratuities in lieu of pension benefits. The governor is entitled to be provided with an official residence maintained by the bank or an allowance and reimbursements in lieu thereof. He is also eligible for reimbursement of prescribed overseas medical insurance premium.

The governor and the deputy governors are provided with motor vehicles or compensation in lieu of a motor vehicle.