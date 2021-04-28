Sterling to kick-start next 20 years with new and improved products

As Sterling Asset Management marks its 20th anniversary in the investment market, the company said it will add some new and exciting products as it blazes the trail into another 20 years of creating wealth for its investors.

Speaking at a media launch event held yesterday, Marian Ross, director and vice-president of trading and investments, said that the outlook for the company was lined with rewarding returns for investors as the entity seeks to offer more services and unleash new wealth and goal maximisation products.

“In order to help our clients secure their future and preserve legacy, we want to incorporate a focus on health, estate and tax planning which are important components of financial well-being. We will be looking to educate investors and find new ways of offering services that are accretive to their lives,” Ross stated.

“We're also looking to higher growth vehicles [including] new investment products, new types of funds, fixed income instruments that will still give people equity exposure and higher interest rates for different types of risks. More importantly, we will be trying to hold the hands of our investors for another 20 years to navigate this different environment,” she added while refraining to divulge specific information about these products.

Ross said that evidenced by the firm's ability to deliver good returns on global bonds and other income investments amid the harsh outcomes of the coronavirus pandemic, the addition of these services will further help to diversify and strengthen new opportunities and offer returns for investors, providing them with viable solutions to maximise wealth, accumulate income and enhance long-term value from their portfolios.

“We've survived high interest rates, we've survived low interest rates and a series of different crises and in fact out investors have made a lot of gains throughout the last 20 years and we are looking to continue that for the next 20,” she stated.

The company, formed in 2001 by founder and President Charles Ross, aimed to remedy gaps in the market as investors sought after medium to long-term investments with higher risk adjustment returns and more direct access to global bonds. Over the last five years, the company, which has managed to maintain market proof capital and efficiency ratios assets, saw its assets under management climb to over $US350 million at the end of last year after annual growths of some 16 per cent.

As a part of its year-long celebrations which will culminate next year, the company said it will be rolling out a new campaign featuring elements of the strength and successes of its brand and investors over the last two decades.

As a consistent part of its corporate social responsibility, the investment firm said it will also, over the next three years, make contributions of some $5 million to the national private sector led crime stop initiative. A move it believes will help to bolster the country's fight against crime and make it more attractive to foreign direct investments and tourism.