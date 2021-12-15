Stop order
Alliance bosses prevented from leaving the country as court case gets under wayWednesday, December 15, 2021
|
Alliance executives Peter and Robert Chin had a stop order placed on them when they made their first appearance in the St Andrew Parish Court yesterday to answer to charges relating to breaches of the Bank of Jamaica Act, the Banking Services Act and the Proceeds of Crime regulations.
The stop order, which prevents them from leaving the country, was issued by Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague.
The men, who are out on $1 million bail, are to return to court on Friday. This was confirmed by their attorney Tom Tavares-Finson, who did not elaborate on the action to be pursued on Friday.
Both men, along with Alliance Finance Limited (AFL), were charged with breaching the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Act and Banking Services Act. This related to 20 foreign currency loans valued at US$8 million to various and accepting deposits in excess of US$7.5 million between 2014 and 2017. Peter Chin and Robert Chin are the president and vice-president of AFL, Alliance Investment Management Limited (AIML) and Alliance Financial Services Limited (AFSL), respectively.
AIML is charged with breaches of the proceeds of crime act for failing to file cash transactions exceeding US$15,000 to the chief technical director of the Financial Investigations Division (FID).
AFSL meanwhile had its cambio and remittance licence suspended on December 3 by the BOJ after both men were charged for the legal breaches.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy