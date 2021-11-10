As world leaders meet in Glasgow Scotland for climate talks, the local renewable energy sector is again making another appeal for the Government to stop taxing renewables.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, president of the Jamaica Renewable Energy Association (JREA), Alex Hill, said “The Government is still charging us 20 per cent GCT [General Consumption Tax] on all renewable energy batteries, which is a huge problem. They're supposed to change that, but they have not. So all imports of very efficient batteries that are to be used for powering homes and/or businesses are charged 20 per cent GCT on their CIF [cost, insurance, and freight] value, which is very expensive.”

Earlier this year industry stakeholders argued that they were being charged duties on lithium ion batteries, a crucial component used in the process of storing solar energy. Further investigation revealed that the duties were applied because Jamaica's application to suspend the common external tariff (CET) on lithium ion batteries had lapsed.

As a result, the Government was forced to act quickly to acquire a suspension of the duties until December 31, 2021. But with that date fast approaching, the JREA president said a more long-term solution is required.

“We got a provisional approval from the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED). It expires December of this year. That was to remove 20 per cent duty on energy-efficient items. The Government has indicated that they are in the process of renewing that so that, post-December 31, it should be reinstated for a three-year period, but we haven't gotten confirmation of whether that is done or not,” said Hill.

He explained that, “The key is that it doesn't lapse, because what happened before is that we had a temporary one and then that lapsed, and then the industry was made to pay up to 40 per cent for months until it was reintroduced.”

Hill noted that the taxes also run contrary to the Government's ongoing narrative of wanting to reduce carbon emissions and move towards renewable sources of energy. He said the sluggishness to remove taxes on renewables jeopardises Jamaica's chances of reaching its target of 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030. Currently, renewables only account for around 17 per cent of the island's energy output.

“The industry continues to interface with the Government, but progress is not as timely as we hoped it would have been. It's totally counter-intuitive when you see where energy prices are. The fact is that if the Government is supposed to be promoting renewable energy then they need to ensure that the most critical component, which is the battery, doesn't get charged any duty or GCT, or neither do the other component parts,” he argued.

Germany, for example, has announced plans to slash its green electricity levy by almost 43 per cent, with hopes of abolishing the charge altogether in 2022. Similarly, American policymakers are exploring the idea of implementing green-energy tax credits.

In the meantime, fewer investors are taking a stake in the local renewable industry as the lack of incentives makes the industry less appealing.

“People have stopped bringing in containers. They stopped for many months then they brought them in very hesitantly because they weren't sure whether it was 40 per cent or 20 per cent at that point in time. Now it's 20 per cent, so people are still hesitant to purchase because it's still so high,” said Hill.

He continued “Some people are going through legal things with Customs [Department]. There is existing legislation which speaks to exemptions from the GCT office that Customs is just ignoring. They are just choosing to charge 20 per cent more.”

As the Yuletide season approaches, the JREA president said things are moving slower than usual because of the uncertainty surrounding taxes on renewables.

“People are also hesitant to bring in more containers for Christmas if they haven't gotten anything confirmed from the Government that, come Christmastime, that COTED thing doesn't lapse — because some people were asked to pay an additional $7 million which is a lot of money when you're not expecting to pay that. It's definitely affected how people purchase and how people are allowed to source in Jamaica,” he added.

“What the Government needs to do is to send a very clear message to the people of Jamaica and the region that they 100 per cent support the development of small-scale and not just large-scale renewable energy systems. Not just the big megawatt plants that you see them talking about, you should be able to have one in your house, and you shouldn't have to be paying the Government 20 per cent tax to install a solar system that's going to help to provide renewable energy to your family and prevent greenhouse gas emissions in the process,” Hill argued.