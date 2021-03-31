Supreme Court gives Barita directives to host 43rd AGM virtually

The Supreme Court has given Barita Investments Limited directives to host virtually its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) slated for Friday, April 23, 2021.

The investment and equity firm had applied to the court for an order to host its AGM virtually, pursuant to section 130 (2) of the Companies Act. The application was made on March 1, 2021.

The application is being made on the ground that Jamaican law requires AGMs and other shareholders' meetings be held “in person”, allowing shareholders to discuss, debate and vote on matters. Where it is impracticable to do so, a court order is required to hold the meeting by electronic means.

Prior to approving Barita's application, the Supreme Court on March 18, 2021, granted permission for the company to give notice to its shareholders regarding the filing of certain court documents pertaining to its application. These documents include Barita's fixed date claim form, affidavit of a director of the company, Jason Chambers, in support of the fixed date claim form as well as the formal order, dated March 18, giving permission to shareholders to being notified of these court documents.

In addition, the March 18 court order mandates Barita to publish the court documents on its website and/or the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) website. It also mandates the publishing of a notice on two occasions in one of the national newspapers, advising its shareholders that the court documents can be found on the aforementioned websites.

The need for hosting the AGM virtually is in compliance with the Government's COVID-19 restrictions, which limits public gathering and calls for social distancing. Barita's application is based on the ground that it was impracticable for the company to hold its AGM in person, given the ongoing pandemic and the safety protocols designed to limit spread of the virus.

Barita is the latest publicly listed company to seek and receive the court's approval to host its AGM virtually. The others include Salada Foods, Carib Cement, and Wigton Windfarm.

Last year, the JSE went to the Supreme Court on two occasions on behalf of several listed companies, and on both occasions the equities regulator got the court to sanction them hosting their AGM virtually. The last time this was done was in October 2020 related to seven companies: Wisynco Group, NCB Financial Group, KLE Group, Everything Fresh Limited, Ciboney Group, Caribbean Assurance Brokers, and Jamaica Broilers Group.

In June last year, the JSE first went to court to petition on behalf of 16 companies, which eventually got permission to host their AGM virtually. The 16 listed companies were Barita Investments Limited, Berger Paints Jamaica Limited, Caribbean Cement Limited, FosRich Company Limited, JMMB Group Limited, Lasco Distributors Limited, Lasco Financial Services Limited, Lasco Manufacturing Limited, Main Event Limited, Mayberry Investments Limited, Sagicor Group Jamaica, Supreme Ventures Limited, the Jamaica Stock Exchange, Trans Jamaica Highway, Victoria Mutual Investments Limited, and Wigton Windfarm Limited.