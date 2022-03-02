SVL revenue tops $44b

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) grew its gaming income by 12 per cent to $43.92 billion, which included a 33 per cent increase in payouts to $68.60 billion to its customers despite the entry of two new gaming competitors in its 2021 financial year (FY).

The gaming and betting company saw the bulk of this growth from its sports betting segment which saw a 44 per cent growth in gaming income to $12.03 billion. This segment includes horseracing, video lottery terminal games at Acropolis and wagers on local and international sports betting. The lottery and pin codes segments grew to $19.85 billion and $11.63 billion, respectively.

SVL introduced its money train draw along with the opening of new stores and distribution agreements formed during the year. This was complemented with the three major business acquisitions and a doubling of its marketing spend to broaden its reach to its customer base. SVL maintained this pace into 2022 by acquiring another 29 per cent of Supreme Route Limited for $806 million to bring its stake to 80 per cent.

“The group has faced continued restrictions resulting from the pandemic and has used these challenges as opportunities to drive key business strategies and uncover new areas of focus. This renewed focus has led to new and innovative approaches in how we serve our customers and has positively impacted each interaction. We have become more agile in our ability to meet customer and stakeholder requirements and have improved communications within our retail network,” Executive Chairman Gary Peart stated in his report to shareholders which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.

Peart remains optimistic for 2022 based on the Government's announcements that curfew and lockdowns will be removed shortly.

“I think to have done that [performance] is pretty good. Going into the new year without lockdowns, another big area for us was the gaming machines which was significantly impacted by the curfew times. With the curfew going away or significantly reduced, we expect that to do pretty well. We think this year should be a very good year for SVL.”

SVL's gross profit increased by seven per cent to $9.38 billion despite its direct costs climbing to $34.59 billion. However, operating profit declined by 15 per cent to $3.33 billion due to the 24 per cent spike in selling, general and administrative expenses to $6.16 billion. Due to lower finance and taxation costs, SVL's consolidated net profit slipped by four per cent to $2.33 billion with the net profit attributable to shareholders decreasing to $2.29 billion. Earnings per share amounted to $0.8687 compared to $0.9015 in the 2020 FY.

Although the year saw reduced earnings, Peart is confident of the company's newest initiatives to be launched in 2022. This includes the reintroduction of scratchers back to the market which carry a higher commission for its retailers relative to the lottery games.

“We started with a soft launch and the big launch is due for the middle of March. We have been testing the product for three weeks and it's been well received. We pay very close attention to the customer and one of the reasons we bought back scratchers. We have some additional initiatives we'll be rolling out over the next six to nine months. We now have a bigger stake of a business [Supreme Route] that we expect to do very well in a post-curfew era,” the executive chairman stated.

SVL is also looking to further improve their reach in the sports betting segment which has the iconic brands of JustBet and AnyBet. He also added that Supreme Ventures Services Limited (SVSL) will be expanding its positioning in the market especially as it optimised back-office expenses.

“As it pertains to sports betting, we had identified that sports betting would be one the fastest-growing businesses in the industry. Sports betting continues to grow at double digits, and I expect that to continue into this year. They (SVSL) were successful in getting a couple companies on via the hub, but I think this year is going to be a bigger drive to get more companies especially small and medium sized-companies would benefit from this business.”

SVL's total assets rose by 11 per cent to $17.23 billion which included $4.37 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Total liabilities increased by 17 per cent to $11.29 billion with equity attributable to shareholders up by one per cent to $4.23 billion.

SVL has grown from the undersubscribed initial public offering of $219 million from a price of $4.81 on February 28, 2006, to a market capitalisation of $47.38 billion and a share price of $17.96.

Although the company started its ventures outside of Jamaica before and during the pandemic, SVL plans to get the activities back on track in 2022 as the disruptions in the new markets slow down.

“South Africa is still coming out of the COVID scenario. We launched in South Africa just before COVID-19 which significantly impacted the plans that we had there. South Africa still hasn't come out fully, but we're making the necessary preparations. As the economy starts to take off, I think we'll start to see material gains coming out of that location [Guyana]. I think for this year, scratchers and gaming machines are big ticket items. With the devaluation, I expect the overall gaming lottery revenues to increase as they track the devaluation and inflation,” Peart closed.