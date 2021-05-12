SVREL bullish on post-pandemic opportunities

Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), the racing subsidiary of Supreme Ventures Group Limited (SVL), as it plots the way forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is seeking to make Caymanas Park a global destination through new and diversified offerings.

Chairman of SVREL, Solomon Sharpe said that, while management has so far done a good job in keeping the business afloat since the pandemic, the company was positioning itself to take advantage of new and existing opportunities that will generate more revenues in the pandemic's aftermath.

“We're on a trajectory to have Caymanas Park become a real destination for the Caribbean while keeping it afloat as the pandemic continues. As soon as we are able to have fans, we are planning for the venue to become a global destination and a real attraction,” Sharpe said at last week's Mayberry investors briefing.

He said that while impending partnerships such as one with Chukka Caribbean to bring tourists to the track has been slowed by the pandemic, the prospects from this venture is expected to be significant when realised.

“We want to bring tourists from the different hotels there. There is also a big Diaspora market that is dying to come home, having not been able to do so in over a year due to the pandemic, so when they get the chance to come home, we are going to put on a big show for them.

“There is a big screen that is about to be installed within the next three months at the track along with some other surprises of how we will build out the attraction and offer different things to be done while at the venue,” Sharpe said of some plans being lined up for the 196 acres venue.

“The product has a lot more scope for growth and we are making baby steps in making surethat everybody stays safe but also that we are ready for this big boom when [the pandemic] is over,” he added.

The chairman noted that for people who may still have reservations about coming to the track after the country reopens, channels ranging from online digital distribution to off-track betting services remains fully efficient in serving customers locally and abroad.

“We hope that by the last quarter we'll be able to have big events as we have something very special for the horse racing public and especially the stakeholders, we're going to give them a treat in the last quarter,” Sharpe said.

SVREL, which through its world-renowned Caymanas Park facility is known for horse racing, said that the company in the near future could also venture into a type of multi-modal usage of the space as the business diversifies and create more value for stakeholders. He said that with an infield grass track expected to come on stream shortly, other sporting activities including polo were among events being eyed as part of the offerings to come.

In an even more advanced outlook, executive chairman of SVL Gary Peart also said that a separate listing for SVREL on the market through the issue of an initial public offering (IPO) were among some of the other long-term plans being eyed by the company.

“Ultimately, we want to see a situation in which the horse owners, jockeys, grooms, etc, can own a part of Caymanas but the Government is a big player in that decision [as the property operates on a lease from them].

“The potential for Caymanas is huge and we're now moving into phase two where we will seek to exploit that potential and I think that the venue in a year or two will be the destination to be,” Peart said.