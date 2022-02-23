Sweetening the deal

JAMAICA continues to do fairly well in getting foreign investors to set up shop in the island.

According to the 2021 Investment Climate Statements, Jamaica received US$665 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2019 (latest available data), a US$110-million drop over the previous year. Despite the decline, data from the 2020 UNCTAD World Investment Report showed that Jamaica was the highest FDI destination in the English-speaking Caribbean and the small island developing states (SIDS).

But it all comes at a cost, considering that the Government gives up billions of dollars annually in fiscal incentives intended to lure more investors to Jamaican shores.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) webinar, Managing director at Caribbean Cement Company Yago Castro said that as an investor he recognised the value of investing in Jamaica to his business. But he further noted that 'incentives sweeten the deals', pointing to fact that securing FDI is a win-win for all the players involved. He noted that investing in the way Carib Cement has done creates jobs for locals and contributes to the overall economic performance of the island.

Under the Income Tax Act, for example, a company listed on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) is eligible for full exemption from income tax on their profits in the first five years from the date of admission to the Junior Market, with a 50 per cent exemption from income tax on their profits in next following five years.

Similarly, the foreign tax credit, which is available under most tax treaties, allows investors to avoid double taxation.

Under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, a foreign tax credit is also available to companies in Jamaica that have paid or are liable to Commonwealth Income Tax. Where recourse cannot be had through either of these methods, by convention, in practice, partial relief by way of expense deduction is granted against income for the foreign tax.

At the same time, the Government is also being strategic about how many tax breaks it introduces and who gets to benefit from the measures.

The Fiscal Incentives Act of 2013 repealed most of the legacy incentive legislation and provides flexibility for new tax incentives only to be granted in relation to the bauxite sector, special economic zone activities, the relocation of corporate headquarters, and Junior Stock Exchange listings.

These incentives are deeply entrenched in legislation, which give investors peace of mind. The legislations include: the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Act, the Urban Renewal (Tax Relief) Act, the Income Tax Act (Junior Stock Market Companies), the Income Tax Relief (Large-Scale Projects & Pioneer Industries) Act, the Bauxite and Alumina Industries (Encouragement) Act, and the Charities Act.

The investment climate statements on Jamaica revealed that the Government has taken steps to improve the investment climate. However, the reform programme was stymied by measures implemented to contain the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notwithstanding, the island remains attractive to foreign directors.

“Jamaica does not impose limits on foreign ownership or control, and local laws do not distinguish between local and foreign investors. There are no sector-specific restrictions that impede market access,” the investment climate statements outlined.