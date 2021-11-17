TAJ expands payment channels

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has again expanded its direct funds transfer (DFT) payment channel to include Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax payments.

Additionally, taxpayers may now opt to transfer sums from their own bank account to either TAJ's National Commercial Bank or Scotiabank accounts, using the automated clearing house (ACH) or real-time gross settlement (RTGS) banking transfer platform. Tax payers using the DFT option are required to first generate a Payment Advice on TAJ's website via its Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS) eService account.

The RAIS system has been enhanced to include a direct funds transfer number (DFTN).

When transferring the funds to either of TAJ's bank accounts tax payers must enter the DFTN, as the very first item in the particulars/memo field thereby communicating to TAJ the instructions to enable RAIS to automatically generate the receipts for payments, which may then be printed from TAJ's website by the customer.

TAJ is reminding tax payers that they have several other electronic payment options available to them, such as via the TAJ website, using a credit card or other bank card with credit card features; ACH electronic funds transfer for Scotiabank customers; or NCB online bill payment option for customers of NCB.

According to TAJ, “This newest addition to the Tax Authority's payment options was designed to reduce and remove the manual direct banking arrangements which previously existed. It has also improved the ease of doing business with the TAJ, as it continues to re-engineer its business processes to offer a fully automated direct funds transfer solution.”