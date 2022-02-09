Tamii Brown now heads Salada

SALADA Foods Jamaica Limited has confirmed Tamii Brown as general manager effective Monday, February 7, 2022.

She has been acting as general manager from November 1, 2021 after Dianna Blake-Bennett demitted office on October 31, 2021. Prior to being appointed acting general manager, Brown held the position of commercial and corporate affairs manager.

She joined Salada in 2017 and in her capacity as commercial and corporate affairs manager was responsible for leading the marketing and positioning of Salada's brands and overseeing its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

She directly liaises with Salada's local and international partners to support the joint efforts for sustainable growth of the Salada portfolio in each market.

Brown is an accomplished, outcome-oriented individual with invaluable business development, communications and marketing experience in the manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution and technology industries.

She has proven ability to liaise with teams to ensure customer specifications are met and expectations are exceeded.

Brown is a graduate of the Mona School of Business, The University of the West Indies, from which she holds a Masters in Business Administration (Marketing). She has a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Mass Communications and Spanish from York University.

— Durrant Pate