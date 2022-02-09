Tamii Brown now heads Salada

Tamii Brown now heads SaladaWednesday, February 09, 2022
|
SALADA Foods Jamaica Limited has confirmed Tamii Brown as general manager effective Monday, February 7, 2022.
She has been acting as general manager from November 1, 2021 after Dianna Blake-Bennett demitted office on October 31, 2021. Prior to being appointed acting general manager, Brown held the position of commercial and corporate affairs manager.
She joined Salada in 2017 and in her capacity as commercial and corporate affairs manager was responsible for leading the marketing and positioning of Salada's brands and overseeing its corporate social responsibility initiatives.
She directly liaises with Salada's local and international partners to support the joint efforts for sustainable growth of the Salada portfolio in each market.
Brown is an accomplished, outcome-oriented individual with invaluable business development, communications and marketing experience in the manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution and technology industries.
She has proven ability to liaise with teams to ensure customer specifications are met and expectations are exceeded.
Brown is a graduate of the Mona School of Business, The University of the West Indies, from which she holds a Masters in Business Administration (Marketing). She has a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Mass Communications and Spanish from York University.
— Durrant Pate
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy