Tech firms join forces to digitise MSMEs

Information technology support firms Ingenuity Technologies and Intcomex has partnered with the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) to deliver digital solutions to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the Caribbean.

The entities are seeking to offer MSMEs digital services in an effort to aid recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic whilst increasing their operational resilience.

Through the buildout of new programmes, best practices for digital transformation from these tech firms are expected to create a space for MSMEs to grow, learn and diversify operations. The site will also provide a platform for these entities to find more information on DBJ programmes regarding how they can receive and choose the amount of funding needed as well as accessing the type of services needed to digitally transform their businesses.

The programme, which enables Ingenuity Technologies to offer consultation and the digitalisation of operations, will also provide MSMEs access to Ingenuity Technologies's freelance services marketspace, TheHive.

“We've created a pipeline for some of the best tech talent in the Caribbean. Our mission at Ingenuity Technologies and TheHive is to help our local businesses transform their systems to empower their continued growth and uplift the awareness of our region's rich pool of digital capabilities and service,'' said Melarka Williams, chief executive officer (CEO) of Ingenuity Technologies.

In addition to fostering digital transformation, another goal of the programme is to help MSMEs grow regionally and globally by introducing them to more funding options as they scale up their businesses. Ingenuity Technologies said it work with governments across the region to develop and identify these funding options so as to drive economic growth and diversify the region's economies beyond tourism.

“This collaboration will help our region remain economically competitive. For this to be a sustainable solution, we need to upgrade operations for manufacturing and other businesses to integrate their systems with the digital services and applications that bring efficiency and value while also catering to what customers and consumers want,” Williams said.

DBJ, through a range of MSME recovery loans, will provide financial backing while Ingenuity Technologies via its subsidiary, TheHive, is to facilitate the digitisation process as it deploy freelancers and experts to deliver tech solutions. Intcomex, on the other hand, will offer hardware and software support from global brands such as Microsoft, aimed at transforming MSMEs and making them more globally competitive.

“Many organisations in different industries have accelerated their digital transformation processes in order to achieve long-term growth and productivity, yet many MSMEs need assistance to completely understand the positive impact of taking the first steps towards transforming their operations for long-term sustainability,” added Claudia Bermúdez, sales manager of Intcomex.