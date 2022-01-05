Ten-biggest companies on JSE

As we reflect on the first full year since the pandemic, we'll be analysing the ten-largest companies on the Jamaica Stock Exchange by market capitalisation.

1) NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG): market capitalisation $306.52 billion; closing price $124.26; 18 per cent weighting of entire main market. NCBFG is a financial services group operating in insurance, banking, and wealth management across the Caribbean.

Shares outstanding: 2,466,762,828

52-week range: $110.00 – $148.49

1-year performance: –13.24 per cent

Dividend yield: 0.40 per cent

2) Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ): market capitalisation $214.85 billion; closing price $55.01; 13 per cent weighting of entire Main Market. SJ is a financial services provider primarily involved in insurance, banking, investments and other related services.

Shares outstanding: 3,905,634,918

52-week range: $40.00 – $68.00

1-year performance: +10.73 per cent

Dividend yield: 2.02 per cent

3) Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL): market capitalisation $120.35 billion; closing price $518.70; 7 per cent weighting of entire Main Market. GHL is a Trinidad-based group of companies focused on insurance services and is a subsidiary of NCBFG.

Shares outstanding: 232,024,923

52-week range: $500.01 – $1,134.90

Year to date performance: –10.95 per cent

Dividend yield: 0.79 per cent

4) Barita Investments Limited (BIL): market capitalisation $119.74 billion; closing price $98.12; 7 per cent weighting of entire Main Market. BIL is a licensed securities dealer and primary dealer for the Bank of Jamaica.

Shares outstanding: 1,220,388,243

52-week range: $75.00 – $109.50

1 year performance: +19.82 per cent

Dividend yield: 3.85 per cent

5) Scotia Group Jamaica Limited (SGJ): market capitalisation $112.05 billion; closing price $36.01; 7 per cent weighting of entire Main Market. SGJ is a financial services group involved in banking, wealth management, and insurance.

Shares outstanding: 3,111,572,984

52-week range: $33.02 – $45.00

1-year performance: –18.38 per cent

Dividend yield: 4.30 per cent

6) GraceKennedy Limited (GK): market capitalisation $99.53 billion; closing price $100.02; 6 per cent weighting of entire Main Market. GK is a multinational conglomerate focused on financial services and food trading.

Shares outstanding: 995,069,405

52-week range: $61.21 – $105.99

1-year performance: +59.57 per cent

Dividend yield: 1.93 per cent

7) JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL): market capitalisation: $77.13 billion; closing price $39.44; 5 per cent weighting of entire Main Market. JMMBGL is a financial services provider with banking and related businesses.

Shares outstanding: 1,955,552,532

52-week range: $29.55 – $43.47

1-year performance: +13.69 per cent

Dividend yield: 2.16 per cent

8) PanJam Investments Limited (PJAM): market capitalisation $69.14 billion; closing price $64.85; 4 per cent weighting of entire Main Market. PJAM is a private equity firm with real estate and trading exposure.

Shares outstanding: 1,066,159,890

52-week range: $60.00 – $75.00

1-year performance: –4.62 per cent

Dividend yield: 1.10 per cent

9) Wisynco Group Limited (WISYNCO): market capitalisation $62.73 billion; closing price $16.70; 4 per cent weighting of entire Main Market. Wisynco is a major distributor and manufacturer in the fast- moving consumer goods space.

Shares outstanding: 3,756,250,000

52-week range: $14.02 – $19.00

1-year performance: –0.83 per cent

Dividend yield: 1.80 per cent

10) Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCC): market capitalisation $59.46 billion, closing price $69.86, 4 per cent weighting of entire Main Market. CCC is a manufacturer and main supplier of cement to the Jamaican market.

Shares outstanding: 851,136,591

52-week range: $55.00 – $146.12

1-year performance: +11.22 per cent

Dividend yield: null

— David Rose