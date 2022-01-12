The economics of the education ecosystem — repair, growth and sustainability

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the Jamaican economy in a profound way. The effects include increased vulnerability of all the stakeholders within the educational ecosystem. These stakeholders include government, households, firms and non-profit service organisations that support the schools.

Households in particular have experienced bouts of limited education availability to students in rural areas and those with the greatest need, crime and violence, unemployment and poverty, poor health care and criminal or COVID-related deaths, natural disasters, lockdowns, curfews, and quarantines. The official figures from the Ministry of Health and Wellness for COVID-19 deaths in Jamaica numbered 2,476 up to December 31, 2021. The worldwide impact of the pandemic on the mental health of children and adolescents is well documented (Palinkas et al, 2021). There are reports of increased violence against children, gender-based violence, and higher risks of all sorts of abuse, including sexual abuse. They arise from stay-at-home measures, less supervised or structured time at home, in the community or in the care of other adults, and adult emotional and financial stressors, due to COVID-19 (Unicef Jamaica Press Release, 2020). Studies have shown the increased need for mental health services during the pandemic, mainly due to family stress and separation from peers. According to Narula (2020), in developing countries, the informal sector can comprise up to about 80 per cent of the population and informal employment and enterprises are specifically vulnerable to the economic shocks brought on by the pandemic.

According to the December 2021 report by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin), the country's economy for the third quarter grew by 5.8 per cent. This sign of recovery compared to the prior year came as a result of new relaxation of some COVID-19 measures, reopening of the entertainment sector in July 2021, and easing of international travel restrictions. However, with the pandemic posing a significant risk that could lead to another and possibly more prolonged disruption of tourism, trade and capital flow, one waits to see if growth for the full fiscal year 2021/22 will match the IMF prediction of 8 1/4 per cent.

The Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) also reported that government revenues were below target for the period. This was attributed to COVID-19 containment measures, including the no-movement days implemented by the Government. Additionally, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) raised interest rates and signalled a strong possibility of further policy interest rate increases. This is coupled with concerns for stabilising the economy, with the commitment to harness the current inflation rate and secure the targeted rate of between 4-6 per cent by the second half of 2022 (BOJ, December 2021).

The pandemic has therefore created significant social, economic and pedagogical issues for the student population, because of the impact on the livelihood of their parents/guardians and their own mental health. The recovery and growth of the education sector will be an arduous task but is essential to overcome current societal problems. It requires a new mode of thinking and must embody a long-term business or recovery model that will facilitate restoration and sustainability of students' academic growth and success as follows:

• The implementation of high-impact research that will link theory with practical insights to deliver value to students and the education ecosystem as a whole.

• Firm guidelines and directives must be instituted as the mechanisms to rejuvenation, growth and sustainability.

• The Government has a crucial role in matchmaking, creating incentives for the private sector to engage with schools systematically, providing State support without taxation, and reducing the transaction costs for businesses in these engagements.

• A united approach and ongoing collaboration among policymakers, the private sector, households and non-profit organisations will provide opportunities to implement mental health care policies and programmes that are structurally different from what has been considered to be usual care (Narula, 2020; Palinkas et al, 2021).

These actions are likely to provide important lessons in the planning and preparation for any subsequent public health emergencies. Successful policy implementation will present long-term benefits, even though they may be costly in the short run.

There are approximately 856 pre-primary, primary and secondary institutions that were permitted by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) to reopen for face-to-face classes on January 3, 2022 . Based on local reports of students being in a worsened academic position, the economic decline, and the need for mental health intervention methods, the scale of recovery is sizeable. The MoEYI and individual schools faced with these serious issues must have a plan, methodology and process for recovery, growth and sustainability. This must be unfurled with urgency, as in an emergency, to mitigate against the upheavals and challenges that students faced whilst out of the regular school system for close to two years.

Shereyl Daley, FCCA, FCA, Dip Ed. (Hons) is a chartered accountant with over 20 years' experience in leadership and management. She is an educator, the student advocate for ACCA's Caribbean Jamaica Chapter, is currently pursuing the EdD in Higher Educational Leadership at UWI Open Campus, and is the executive director for the Caribbean Microfinance Alliance.