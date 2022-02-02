The JSE in numbers

Market cap 2020 vs 2021

The Combined Market Capitalisation for 2020 was $1.67 trillion while 2021 had a Combined Market Capitalisation of $2.3 trillion.

Number of listed securities/companies

The number of listed companies for 2020 increased to 92 with eight new securities listed in 2020. The number of listed companies in 2021 was 95 with seven new securities listed in 2021.

Number of individual investors and corporations

There were 225,757 individual investors in 2020 and 246,407 individual investors in 2021. 7,442 entities had JCSD accounts in 2020 which expanded to 7,946 JCSD accounts in 2021.

Number of new companies listed

There were five new companies listed on the JSE in 2020. These included First Rock Capital Holdings Limited, TransJamaican Highway Limited, Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited, C&WJ Co-operative Credit Union Limited and Tropical Battery Limited.

There were three new companies listed on the JSE in 2021. These included Future Energy Source Company Limited, Guardian Holdings Limited and Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited.

Best performer for the year

Pulse Investments Limited was the best performing stock in 2020 as it grew by 222 per cent to $4.83. Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited was the best performing stock in 2021 as it grew by 405 per cent to $13.04.

Worst performer for the year

Palace Amusement (1921) Company Limited was the worst performing stock in 2020 as it declined by 55 per cent to $1,299.99. Margaritaville Turks Limited was the worst performing stock in 2021 as it declined by 63 per cent to $16.00.