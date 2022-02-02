The JSE in numbers

The JSE in numbersWednesday, February 02, 2022
|
Market cap 2020 vs 2021
The Combined Market Capitalisation for 2020 was $1.67 trillion while 2021 had a Combined Market Capitalisation of $2.3 trillion.
Number of listed securities/companies
The number of listed companies for 2020 increased to 92 with eight new securities listed in 2020. The number of listed companies in 2021 was 95 with seven new securities listed in 2021.
Number of individual investors and corporations
There were 225,757 individual investors in 2020 and 246,407 individual investors in 2021. 7,442 entities had JCSD accounts in 2020 which expanded to 7,946 JCSD accounts in 2021.
Number of new companies listed
There were five new companies listed on the JSE in 2020. These included First Rock Capital Holdings Limited, TransJamaican Highway Limited, Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited, C&WJ Co-operative Credit Union Limited and Tropical Battery Limited.
There were three new companies listed on the JSE in 2021. These included Future Energy Source Company Limited, Guardian Holdings Limited and Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited.
Best performer for the year
Pulse Investments Limited was the best performing stock in 2020 as it grew by 222 per cent to $4.83. Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited was the best performing stock in 2021 as it grew by 405 per cent to $13.04.
Worst performer for the year
Palace Amusement (1921) Company Limited was the worst performing stock in 2020 as it declined by 55 per cent to $1,299.99. Margaritaville Turks Limited was the worst performing stock in 2021 as it declined by 63 per cent to $16.00.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy