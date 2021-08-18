The new business normal — strategies for growth in a rapidly changing environment

WHAT will the post-pandemic markets resemble? When will we even get to a post-pandemic state? And how can we prepare to take advantage of the opportunities that will inevitably arise? The only certainty is that we can't predict the future. What we can do, however, is envision a range of scenarios and determine our response to each.

In investments and financial planning we often use scenario analysis to plan for various uncertain outcomes. Our current situation is no different. While it may seem like we're living in highly uncertain times the truth is the future is always uncertain, thus the more prepared we are for alternative outcomes the better off we'll be to meet that future.

We don't know how long this pandemic will last. It could wind down in 2022, but it could also extend well beyond that. Meanwhile, businesses still need to operate and people must continue to earn a living and live their lives. So, what are the things we should look out for?

Even before the pandemic, interest rates were at historic lows. Now, with countries trying to stimulate their economies, having been in recession for some time, interest rates can be expected to remain low. As investors, we need to adjust our expectations for yields and returns that are well lower than we were accustomed to in the past. Gone are the days when we could easily earn double digits on safer bond investments. Yields are now in the low single-digit region and for the safest investments, they are close to zero. Remember, returns and risk go hand in hand. Higher returns mean assuming higher risk. This means the risk of a loss of a portion or even all your investment is possible. However, if you manage to select the right investment, the reward will be greater.

Market volatility has increased. Investors are spooked by any negative news and buoyed by positive news. Many investors are failing to take a long-term approach. Additionally, with access increasing, new and less experienced market participants are emerging. As such, there is more short-term volatility in the markets. But does this mean that markets will smooth out in the long term? Or has the market dynamic shifted such that this is no longer the case? Time will give us the answers, but history has shown that even prolonged downturns and periods of volatility smooth out over the long term, and those who put in the research, make educated selections and invest for the long-term will emerge in a better position.

Risk has increased. We have seen over the past year and a half, credit defaults, deferments and restructurings as countries and businesses respond to the unfolding pandemic. Investors need to assess the situation to determine if they still have the appropriate risk appetite for the securities they are holding. For example, a BB credit security may have been an appropriate holding during periods of prosperity and low volatility, but is it still appropriate given the higher likelihood of default during the current period? Do you need to consider lower-yielding securities that come with a lower risk for this period until markets settle down some more?

One of the first things you'll want to do is reskill yourself for the new work and investment environments. A key skill that has emerged is the need to navigate the digital world seamlessly; many investment houses have accelerated their migration to digital platforms and solutions. You'll also want to pay closer attention to your investment portfolio. You'll want to better understand financial markets and why security prices move in the ways they do. In this way you can make better and more informed investment decisions related to your portfolio. With all the information we're constantly bombarded with, how are you filtering so you're only receiving the most useful information?

Regardless of the scenario that plays out, what will always remain important in investing is: Understand the securities you're investing in. Don't get drawn into the hype. Align your portfolio composition with your goals and risk tolerance. Maintain an appropriate level of liquidity, not only to take advantage of opportunities but also to address any emergencies that may arise.

Sharif Small is a research analyst at Victoria Mutual Wealth Management with experience in the investment banking industry. Sharif was the first-quarter winner of the Jamaica Stock Exchange Stock Market Research Competition 2019/20 and the 1st runner-up for the overall competition in 2017/18. He holds an MBA in General Management from the Mona School of Business and Management.