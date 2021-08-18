The view from the top

For many Jamaicans, buying a second home or property at a more upscale address is not an option right now. However, there are ways in which property owners can improve on the value and the aesthetics of property they currently own.

It is the dream of every homeowner to enhance curb appeal, or increase the level of envy that neighbours and other onlookers feel when they view the property next door, ie, your home.

One way of doing this is through a literal curb upgrade which involves gardening, landscaping and other improvements for the exterior. However, an even more sought-after upgrade is a second floor.

In passing through many residential schemes in which homes are constructed by the Government (National Housing Trust) or other private developers for the lower-income market, one will see, here and there, second-floor designs as homeowners seek to add value to their home.

The benefits of going upstairs (adding another floor or two) are numerous. First is the better view. Residents will immediately discover that they will more easily see mountains and seascape from higher floors. The wind flowing at this level is cooler, as air cools as it rises.

The other advantage to a second floor is that the owner, if so minded, can plan self-contained units which can be rented for additional income.

The expanded house will also often be of better design than the original unit, as one is able to hire an architect and add furbelows (enhancements) which were not there before. The overall result should be a property which is twice the value of what it was before.

But, if you have decided that you would truly enjoy the view from upstairs, how can this dream be achieved?

You will have to budget not only for construction, but also for design and for approvals, which are likely to include municipal authority approval for the planned expansion. You will also have to prepare for the dislocation, as construction activity is not easy to endure while it lasts.

The biggest challenge of all is financing. You might decide to foot the bill out of pocket, slowly moving from stage to stage as you use cash from your business or salary to pay for the plan, apply for approvals, buy material and pay workers. That is the slow route.

A much faster route is to seek a home equity loan, which involves borrowing against the value of the existing property. Many local lenders offer this type of loan. It is up to you to shop around to see which offer is best.

Homeowners who have never used their National Housing Trust (NHT) benefit can use it to expand their existing home. The NHT also offers a second, though smaller loan, to homeowners who have held their NHT mortgage for 15 years and who wish to improve their property.

One advantage to this second stage development is that it might not include the costs of building a foundation. Millions will, hence, be saved by avoiding this phase of the project which was needed from the ground floor, but not for upper floors.

Ask for recommendations when seeking to hire contractors and builders. It is likely that the workers who have completed a much-admired house next door might deliver the same results for you as well.