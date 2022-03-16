Tourism back on track

Just days after marking its second anniversary since the first case of the novel coronavirus was detected locally, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has said that the island's tourist arrivals are returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“The tourism sector is back on track with another record weekend of stopover arrivals, with close to 35,000 visitors coming through the Sangster and Norman Manley international airports combined, between March 10 and March 13,” Bartlett explained.

This figure, the minister said, tops the combined 30,000 arrivals the previous weekend, with Sangster International accounting for 27,000 of those visitors. Projecting further growth to come, as Jamaica tops destinations of choice in the Caribbean, Bartlett said the outlook was positive.

“We expect that this March will be the strongest in terms of arrivals since the pandemic disrupted worldwide tourism in 2020 and we expect in excess of 200,000 coming to Jamaica for the month,” he stated.

The minister also said that the island's arrival figures are set to surge even further, as large airline company American Airlines positions to add another route to Jamaica when it inaugurates weekly flights from Austin, Texas to Montego Bay on June 4— flying a 76-seat aircraft on Saturdays.

Turning to cruise passenger travels, Bartlett said that the return of large cruise ship Marella Explorer 2, which docked in Montego Bay on Monday, was to further drive growth in the number for stopover arrivals in this area.

“After this resumption of homeporting in Montego Bay, [the cruise ship] will go to Port Royal and will be back on a full cycle of every week. This will see the Marella coming to Montego Bay for the weekend and moving out to other ports in the Caribbean,” Bartlett said.

The local tourism sector which was severely impacted has proved its resilience, now emerging steadily after several quarters of contraction during the heights of the pandemic. Following a full reopening of the sector less than a year ago, the sector has recorded improved growth in passenger arrivals on a consistent basis. Up to the end of the October-December quarter, the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), in its last preliminary estimates on gross domestic product (GDP) performance, said that real value added for the hotels and restaurant sector went up by approximately 76 per cent. This, as increased vaccinations, and the relaxation of previously implemented public health measures in key source markets, as well as the establishment of a resilient corridor locally propelled increased travels.

Bartlett, in further sharing expectations for the sector to rebound at even faster rates, noted that the gradual reopening of the economy and the relaxation of several of the more restrictive COVID-19 will help to drive more growth for the industry even whilst maintaining the required health and safety protocols.

Following a brief tour of the Sangster International Airport last Sunday, the minister used the opportunity to observe passenger flow and to closely assess infrastructural systems so as to ensure that the preparations being made to enable the environment to reflect the warmth and hospitality of the country were seamless.

“We are going to have to look at accelerating the expansion, particularly at the arrival end to ensure there are more immigration stations and also that the distribution systems allow for a more seamless passage through the terminal by our visitors,” Bartlett said.