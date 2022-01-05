Tourism minister hails ROK Hotel's investment in downtown Kingston

The Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has applauded the pending opening of ROK Hotel Kingston, hailing the development on the Kingston waterfront as an invaluable investment that will add to the revitalisation of the capital.

Following a recent meeting with hotel stakeholders, Bartlett said the hotel's opening is coming at a very opportune time and aligns with the ministry's push for the overall development of the city.

“This investment is quite timely as we are taking aggressive steps to position Kingston as a vibrant urban tourism destination and developing its surrounding areas to offer a variety of authentic cultural and entertainment experiences through music, food, art, and adventure. The continued show of confidence by investors, even at this challenging time, is evidence that Jamaica is still a coveted destination and a powerful global brand,” said Bartlett.

The minister added that the milestone investment heralds yet another global brand to the capital, and that the hotel will add a “new dimension to Jamaica's tourism product and city's accommodation offerings”.

ROK Hotel Kingston, formerly the Oceana Hotel, is set to open this year. It sits at the corner of King Street and Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston on the waterfront. It's the first property in the region which will boast the tapestry collection by Hilton.

Overlooking the Kingston Harbour, which is the seventh-largest natural harbour in the world, the 168-room property will include retail, on-site entertainment and commercial office space with ROK residences on the top four floors.

General Manager for ROK Hotel Kingston, Jaap van Dam, welcomed the endorsement by the Tourism Minister, noting that the hotel is fully committed to its investment in the tourism sector in Jamaica.

“This investment in downtown Kingston is reflective of our intention to contribute to the rejuvenation of Kingston's tourism brand. As the global economy continues to recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic, we recognise the significance of this investment to the local area and the potential to help grow the tourism economy. As a member of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, ROK Hotel Kingston will reach a wide audience of international business and leisure travellers, as well as Hilton's loyal base of Hilton Honors members,” said van Dam.

Despite the impact of the pandemic on the local tourism sector, the investment climate remains positive.

The development of ROK Hotel Kingston is a part of the over 7,000 hotel rooms slated for implementation between 2021 and 2023.

Other developments include the construction of 2,000 rooms by Princess Hotels in Negril; 1,700 rooms at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in St James; 950 rooms at Sandals Negril, Ocho Rios, and Montego Bay; 700 rooms at Secrets in St Ann; 12 additional luxury rooms at Oyster Bay in Trelawny; 300 new rooms at the Wyndham New Kingston hotel; 30 rooms at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew; 150 rooms at Palm Beach, Runaway Bay, St Ann; 50 rooms at Hotel Grand-A-View in Montego Bay; and phase-two development of 444 additional rooms at Oceans by H10.