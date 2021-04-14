Tropical Battery anticipates increased sales in post-COVID-19 aftermath

TROPICAL Battery Limited said it is looking forward to significant increases in revenues as key sectors in the economy rebound as the impact from the novel coronavirus pandemic diminishes.

Managing Director Alexander Melville said that the return of some sectors in the COVID-19 aftermath will positively impact top-line growth for his company.

“Our sales were down by about 10-15 per cent from the tourism hospitality sector but we see in the second half of the year the JUTA, the taxi operators and 'rent-a-cars' buying back batteries and really getting back up. And even farmers that sell produce to the hotels, many of them have not geared back up to buy batteries for their tractors and pickups as they have also been impacted, so there is a huge demand coming,” he said while speaking at last week's staging of the Mayberry Investor Forum.

“We predict or we model out that if there is no other major COVID breakouts, we feel that by summer to the end of the year we're going to be back up 70-90 per cent of where we were in our business. We're very positive and I'm excited about the second half of the year. We were a bit down on the first quarter but this second quarter, sales are going to be up and we see a momentum carrying into the second half of the year,” Melville added.

Tropical, which is a subsidiary of parent company Diverze Assets Inc along with tourism company Chukka Caribbean Adventures, believes that the resumption of tourist activity will augur well for both entities, as they both extract significant earnings from the sector.

The managing director also said that while the 70-year-old company continues to be driven by its core business of automotive battery sales, accounting for 82 per cent, the introduction of new tyre products — which currently make up three per cent of sales — is expected to further boost revenues as projections show it moving up 5-6 per cent over the next two years. Last year Tropical sold over 160,000 battery units, increasing its sales by about nine per cent when compared to the prior year.

“We should be around $100-150 million in revenues additional to where we are now. I see revenues for our other sides growing more around 12-15 per cent on last year's gross top-line sales, and I think we will move the bottom line from $0.03 cents per share to somewhere between $0.07-$0.10 ten cents per share at the end of this fiscal year,” Melville stated.

For its first-quarter period ended last December, Tropical Battery — despite the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic which had also led to inventory and supply delay challenges — reported net profits of $19 million, 26 per cent more than that of the same quarter in the previous year. Revenues however fell to $451 million when compared to the prior year's first quarter, due to these delays in shipments.

The company said it has since then, however, resolved these issues and is now seeking to satisfy increasing demands as the economy rebounds. This it said will be strengthened by increased efficiencies at its new Ferry warehouse along with the significant levels of investments made in technology during the down period.

“We have been ordering up to stock up our new warehouse, we have utilised the money we raised in the IPO to invest in inventory. We have also increased the number of suppliers we buy from so that we can be ready for the boost in demand that we see coming,” Melville said, also noting that the company was now in the process of accelerating its progress on pipeline activities as it moves to further position the business and pursue strategic acquisitions locally and across the region.