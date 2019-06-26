Trust the missing ingredient of Jamaica's economic revival — Chartered Accountant president

President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica, Raymond Campbell is championing the reinforcement of trust as the foundation of growth for Jamaica's economy.

“We (Jamaica) are in the midst of an economic revival that my generation has never experienced.

“We are now living in an economy that's growing and thriving and that economic success is not going to live by itself — it requires all of us to strengthen and reinforce the foundation on which it was built,” Campbell explained.

Campbell's comments were delivered during his address to over 500 chartered accountants and business professionals at the 37th Annual Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC), recently.

He further charged his colleagues to bring back trust to the economy in order to sustain its “revival”.

“One of the tasks of the institute is to have a public voice on things that matter, not only to our profession, but our country. One of the ingredients we believe is missing that is integral to our profession and in society is trust,” he said.

The chartered accountant and partner at KPMG also added, “trust has tangible economic value as it re-juices the cost of business and it increases the speed with which businesses deliver results. We believe it is one of the missing ingredients that will make the economic miracle sustainable”.

Guest speaker at the conference, New York Times and Wall Street Journal's best-selling author of the Speed of Trust, Stephen Covey also stressed the importance of trust as a key element in growing an economy.

“It is trust that makes our market work. You take away trust and everything slows down and grinds down to a halt. In a very real way, trust is the new currency of our new world,” the author said.

Covey led his Covey Leadership Centre to become the largest leadership development company in the world, through his business mindset of trust.

He also “led the strategy which propelled the book Dr Stephen Covey's — The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, to one of the two most influential business books of the 20th century, according to CEO Magazine.”

Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural, Juliet Holness was the guest speaker at the opening ceremony of the conference.