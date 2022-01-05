TV transitioning

Jamaica has embarked on transitioning its television industry to the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) standards for digital television transmission over terrestrial, cable, and satellite networks.

The process, which is about to start with Television Jamaica (TVJ) being accepted as a full member of ATSC, which is an organisation representing stakeholders who are defining the global future of the next generation of television — ATSC 3.0.

Jamaica will begin implementation of the ATSC standards in 2022 with Television Jamaica set to launch its NextGen TV using ATSC technology.

NextGen TV is the latest version of over-the-air antenna TV. Like current over-the-air TV broadcasts, and unlike cable, satellite, or live TV streaming, NextGen TV is entirely free.

ATSC President, Madeleine Noland commented that, “ATSC and the international community were thrilled by the decision in Jamaica to implement ATSC 3.0 as its NextGen TV technology.”

For her part, TVJ General Manager Claire Grant explained that, “When the roll-out of ATSC 3.0 is complete Jamaicans will access more television channels, more local content, better quality picture, better quality sound, better access to TV signals inside buildings, TV anywhere and everywhere on phones, tablets, portable TVs with no need for costly data.”

In addition, there will be real-time reporting on TV viewership, emergency alert features nationally or geographically targeted, addressable advertising and a host of other innovative offerings.

For her part, Education, Youth and Information Minister Fayval Williams commended TVJ for being the first Caribbean organisation to be granted membership of ATSC.