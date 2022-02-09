UDC seeks better bids for Mammee Bay real estate jewel

THE Urban Development Corporation (UDC), which had invited investors to bid for three prime lots of land in Mammee Bay — an area which is expected to become the fulcrum of new commercial developments in St Ann — has again placed the lots on the market after rejecting bids previously made in 2021.

The agency, in an update, told the Jamaica Observer, “The initial opportunity yielded no successful bidder. Subsequently, the lots are being re-advertised for sale.” It also disclosed that investors seeking below market deals need not apply.

The UDC sees Mammee Bay as a growing satellite town for Ocho Rios, noting that Highway 2000's north/south leg has improved access between Kingston and Ocho Rios, increasing economic activities between the two town centres.

Indeed, at least half a dozen major franchises and companies have recently relocated to the Mammee Bay/Drax Hall area, or are planning to, occupying space offered by Knutsford Express which has a transport hub nearby.

In the second quarter of 2021, the UDC had placed on the market the three lots totalling nearly four acres which it said were ideal for the development of small to medium-sized commercial operations, subject to the approval of the St Ann Municipal Corporation.

The UDC is projecting that the development arising would reduce congestion in nearby Ocho Rios.

Asked about its preferred buyer profile, the agency said that its objective is “to locate a suitable source that will provide the best overall value to the UDC, while making development happen for the country”.

It was explained, “The types of development planned for this area are guided by the land use. The property is in an area that is zoned for commercial use, as per the Town & Country Planning Development Order, 1999.” It was not indicated if any of the previous bidders wanted to build homes.

The UDC also said that its development guidelines state activities are limited to small commercial (professional services), in addition to low-impact restaurant-type operations.

It was outlined that the previous divestment opportunity resulted in four companies submitting bids.

However, none was successful as the combined offer price for the lots was below market value, the UDC stated. It was noted that, in keeping with the GOJ Land Divestment Policy 2015, “all government -owned lands shall be divested at current market value.”

The sizes of the UDC lots range from 0.68 acre to just over two acres. They are located at the roundabout intersection for the Edward Seaga Highway on the coastal main road from Ocho Rios to Drax Hall at Mammee Bay, immediately across from the entrance to Old Fort Bay which is an upper-income gated seaside community.

In a previous update the UDC said, “The lots on offer at Mammee Bay are ideally located at the northern terminal point for Highway 2000 north/south to provide amenities to the users of the highway reducing the congestion in the Ocho Rios town centre.”