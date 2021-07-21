UDC sees Mammee Bay as growing satellite town for Ocho Rios

UDC sees Mammee Bay as growing satellite town for Ocho RiosWednesday, July 21, 2021
Noting that the Edward Seaga Highway has improved access between Kingston and Ocho Rios, increasing economic activities between both the town centres of Mammee Bay and Ocho Rios, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is moving to sell more land for commercial development of the secondary town to reduce congestion in Ocho Rios.
It has placed on the market three lots totalling nearly four acres which it says are ideal for the development of small to medium-sized commercial operations subject to the approval of the St Ann Municipal Corporation. The sizes of the UDC lots range from 0.68 acre to just over two acres. They are located at the roundabout intersection for the Edward Seaga Highway on the coastal main road from Ocho Rios to Drax Hall at Mammee Bay, immediately across from the entrance to Old Fort Bay which is an upper-income gated seaside community.
An UDC spokesperson said the development falls under its plans for designated areas in St Ann, which includes Ocho Rios, Roaring River and Mammee Bay. The spokesperson said, “As an agency of the Government, the Urban Development Corporation's (UDC) responsibility is to hold, manage and sustainably develop strategic real estate on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, with the overarching objective of spurring growth and improving the quality of life of Jamaicans. Since its inception, the corporation has spearheaded development in its designated areas.”
Pointing to the impact of the Highway 2000's north/south leg, the UDC spokesperson noted, “As the development takes place along the route, the demand for available commercial lands has risen. This divestment opportunity of the lots allows the UDC to further support the economic development within St Ann and specifically the Mammee Bay area.” The spokesperson noted that Mammee Bay was developed, primarily, as a suburban residential area to support the housing needs of Ocho Rios. “It now boasts a mixture of large chain resorts, villas, residential and commercial properties. It is envisioned that the development of the lots will serve the commercial needs of the area and boost employment opportunities for the surrounding communities.”
