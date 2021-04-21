UK job figures show young hardest hit by COVID restrictions

UK job figures show young hardest hit by COVID restrictionsWednesday, April 21, 2021
|
LONDON, England (AP) — The number of workers on UK corporate payrolls dropped by 0.2 per cent in March as young people were hardest hit by coronavirus restrictions that closed bars, restaurants, and hotels, according to the latest government statistics.
Company payrolls fell by 56,000 last month, pushing the decline since March of last year to 813,000, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said yesterday. .
Workers under 25 accounted for more than half the decline, with the number of young people on company payrolls dropping by 436,000 over the past year. Payrolls in the accommodation and food service industries, which employ large numbers of young people, fell by 355,000 workers.
Despite the drop in payroll figures, the unemployment rate for the three months through February fell to 4.9 per cent, a decline of 0.1 per cent from the November-January period. The figures don't include furloughed employees, who continue to receive a portion of their wages under a government programme designed to preserve jobs during the pandemic.
About 4.7 million workers across the UK were fully or partially furloughed during March, according to ONS figures released last month.
The UK has begun to relax restrictions imposed in December to limit the spread of COVID-19. Nonessential shops, hairdressers and gyms across England were allowed to reopen last week, while bars and restaurants were permitted to serve patrons outdoors. Indoor service is scheduled to resume May 17.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy