UK PM goes after Saudi oil

LONDON, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday as part of his efforts to press for increased oil production from the Gulf states, to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

In a statement released by his office Tuesday, Johnson called Saudi Arabia and the UAE “key international partners” in his bid to wean the West off Russian oil and gas, improve energy security, and coordinate action against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The controversial visit has sparked an outcry of protest from UK lawmakers and rights groups, coming just days after Saudi Arabia said it executed 81 people in the largest known mass execution in the kingdom's modern history.

Johnson plans to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the UAE, then travel to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He is expected to talk about increasing Gulf energy supplies as well as discuss international coordination in dialling up diplomatic and economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Johnson is also seeking to boost Saudi investment in the UK's renewable energy sector. During the trip, Saudi Arabia's Alfanar group is expected to confirm a new 1 billion pound (US$1.3 billion) investment in a sustainable aviation fuel project in northern England.

Ahead of the trip, Johnson said Western leaders made a “terrible mistake” by letting Putin “get away with” annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. He wrote in the Daily Telegraph that Western dependence on Russian energy supplies had emboldened Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Defending his trip, Johnson told reporters in London that, “if we are going to stand up to Putin's bullying” it will be necessary to talk to other energy producers.