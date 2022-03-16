UK PM goes after Saudi oil

UK PM goes after Saudi oilWednesday, March 16, 2022
|
LONDON, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday as part of his efforts to press for increased oil production from the Gulf states, to reduce dependence on Russian energy.
In a statement released by his office Tuesday, Johnson called Saudi Arabia and the UAE “key international partners” in his bid to wean the West off Russian oil and gas, improve energy security, and coordinate action against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The controversial visit has sparked an outcry of protest from UK lawmakers and rights groups, coming just days after Saudi Arabia said it executed 81 people in the largest known mass execution in the kingdom's modern history.
Johnson plans to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the UAE, then travel to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He is expected to talk about increasing Gulf energy supplies as well as discuss international coordination in dialling up diplomatic and economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Johnson is also seeking to boost Saudi investment in the UK's renewable energy sector. During the trip, Saudi Arabia's Alfanar group is expected to confirm a new 1 billion pound (US$1.3 billion) investment in a sustainable aviation fuel project in northern England.
Ahead of the trip, Johnson said Western leaders made a “terrible mistake” by letting Putin “get away with” annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. He wrote in the Daily Telegraph that Western dependence on Russian energy supplies had emboldened Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Defending his trip, Johnson told reporters in London that, “if we are going to stand up to Putin's bullying” it will be necessary to talk to other energy producers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy