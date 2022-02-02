US$1-b loss

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has called for a concerted effort by Caribbean governments and private sector leaders to boost intra-regional travel, while fostering greater parity, clarity, and consistency for travel.

The body argued that more than US$1 billion was lost in 2021 following a drop in inter-regional travel.

According to CHTA president Nicola Madden-Greig, while international travel to the region has rebounded to 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, inter-regional business and leisure travel has dropped to around 30 per cent, with smaller Caribbean economies and small businesses hit particularly hard.

She said that stimulating intra-regional travel would bring higher local spending, boost trade in local goods and services, increase government revenues and revitalise local economies.

Madden-Greig further cited the broad impact inter-regional travellers have on local economies, spending at a high level on local goods and services, and moving around the community more than travellers from outside the region.

“We know that the economic and social linkages are stronger, and the leakages are less as more of the revenue circulates within our countries and territories, benefiting a range of businesses beyond just the accommodations sector,” stated Madden-Greig.

She also called on regional airlines such as Bahamasair, Caribbean Airlines, Cayman Airways, InterCaribbean Airways and LIAT to work collectively with both the public and private sectors to seamlessly stimulate intra-regional travel. “It is not beyond us to get this done,” Madden-Greig declared.

Among the steps proposed for revitalising sluggish local economies were increasing services to revive regional air travel, reducing COVID-19 testing costs, cutting testing time, and shrinking long isolation periods.

CHTA also recommended an air travel tax/fee holiday or reduction, similar to that which was proposed to Caribbean leaders by Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Additionally, the organisation emphasised that more uniform and consistent regional travel protocols would reduce traveller uncertainty, while health safety diligence and increased vaccinations were key to speeding up the return of local festivals and events, key elements of inter-regional travel.

Regional travellers include Caribbean residents visiting family and friends; attending holiday events, weddings, funerals, reunions and homecomings; conducting business; selling goods and services; participating in training and meetings; and enjoying vacations, festivals, sports and other events.

Reiterating the importance of consistency, CHTA, which speaks for private sector tourism stakeholders, recommended eliminating travel barriers that add significantly to travellers' cost and uncertainty, and putting into place low-risk protocols to stimulate travel.

Such protocols would include asking all travellers in the region to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test result 24 hours prior to departure when travelling from one Caribbean Community (Caricom) country to another.