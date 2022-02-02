US$150 million for Green Climate Fund

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will mobilise up to US$150 million in concessional climate finance through the Green Climate Fund (GCF) this year.

Director of Projects at CDB Daniel Best made the disclosure Tuesday during the bank's annual news conference which was held virtually.

“In keeping with our commitment to ensure the alignment of the operations of the goals of the Paris agreement, we will continue to scale up our climate finance portfolio and pursue game-changing investments to enhance the effectiveness of our climate action,” Best said.

He added that the bank is working with its member countries to develop additional projects for GCF core financing to improve sustainability in the Caribbean.

Headquartered in the Republic of Korea, the GCF was established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to manage a portfolio of US$20 billion. It also helps developing countries to implement practices to adapt to climate change and to reduce its effects.

Additionally, the implementation of the European Union-funded Caribbean Action for Resilience Enhancement programme will commence by March 2022, Best indicated. The programme will provide grants to support climate resilience in the region.

He said too, “Our revamped energy sector policy and strategy will promote the energy sector as an emerging area of sustainable opportunities in light of the large-scale shifts required for achieving carbon neutrality. These opportunities lay the basis for economic diversification, resilience and growth linked to the production of new green commodities”.

Furthermore, CDB President Gene Leon said financing of sustainable development goals (SDG) themed bonds “would arise more than likely through private sector source financing, but could also come from multilateral or public or bilateral donors, in much the same way that we can finance in general, all of our development areas.”

He emphasised that linking the financing with the specific objectives of a particular element of a SDG set of goals or a combination, and the ability to monitor, assess, and evaluate the achievement of those goals, would command the continuing confidence of all of the creditors or investors that will be willing to participate in those bonds.