US consumer confidence up slightly in July

US consumer confidence up slightly in JulyWednesday, July 28, 2021
|
SILVER SPRING, United States (AP) — US consumer confidence was largely unchanged between June and July, holding to the lofty heights that were last seen near the beginning of 2020, just before the novel coronavirus pandemic throttled the US and global economies.
The Conference Board reported yesterday that its consumer confidence index inched up in July to 129.1, just above last month's reading of 128.9. It's the sixth-straight month that the measurement has risen.
The appraisal of current business conditions among Americans ticked up slightly to 160.3 from 159.6 in June. Short-term expectations came in at 108.4, down from 108.5 last month.
Consumer spending makes up about 70 per cent of all economic activity in the US, so economists pay close attention to the numbers for a better idea of what's to come for the national economy.
