US green card holders fall by 48 per cent

NEWS Americas News Network, a Caribbean news source in the United States, is reporting that there has been a significant drop in the number of new permanent residents in the US coming from the Caribbean.

Immigrant processing times have been affected by conditions caused by the COVID-19 virus. The news source says the latest statistics released by the Department of Homeland Services (DHS) shows that almost half as many attained legal immigrant status in 2020 versus the year before.

The report said 76,528 Caribbean immigrants became green card holders last year versus 144,429 in 2019, a reduction of 68,000 or 48 per cent.

The highest number of legal permanent residents (LPRs) or green card holders were from the Dominican Republic with 30,005, it was noted, followed by Cuba with 16,367 and Jamaica and Haiti with 12,826 and 9,338, respectively.

The year before, some 49,911 Dominican Republic citizens became legal permanent residents of the US while 41,641 Cubans got their green cards. In the same period, 21,689 Jamaicans secured LPR status alongside 17,253 for Haiti.

A 2016 US Census Bureau survey report informed that black immigrants from Jamaica comprised the largest number of foreign-born immigrants of African descent in the US. The study estimated Jamaican-Americans as 682,000 or 18 per cent of foreign born blacks who comprise America's black population.

Jamaicans in the United States account for a big chunk of remittance flows into the island. The US is the source of in excess of 60 per cent of remittance inflows monthly, with total flows exceeding US$2.9 billion between January and October 2021.

Other reports state that Caribbean migrants are among the highest-earning groups among immigrants of African descent in the United States, due mainly to their higher command of the English language.