US remains most desired migrant destination — new report

THE United Nations (UN) World Migration Report 2022 indicates that 2020, the year that the pandemic hit, over 25 million migrants had made the journey to reside in North America.

North America, the survey indicates, remains the single most desired destination among the world's migrants.

Caribbean people have also distinguished themselves in the report. It was noted that over the past 15 years, the number of international migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean have more than doubled from around seven million to 15 million, making it the region with the highest growth rate of international migrants and the destination for 5.3 per cent of all international migrants.

The report states, however, that when international migrant populations are examined by the United Nations region, Europe is currently the largest destination for international migrants, with 87 million migrants (30.9 per cent of the international migrant population). It is followed closely by the 86 million international migrants living in Asia (30.5 per cent).

However, Northern America remains highly desired among those relocating from their native lands, with 59 million international migrants (20.9 per cent of global numbers).

The United Nations report said migration to Northern America is a key feature in the Latin America and Caribbean region. In second place as a desired destination is Germany, which Migrations Trends 2022 said has become the second most prominent destination, with nearly 16 million international migrants.

Saudi Arabia is the third-largest destination country for international migrants, at 13 million. The Russian Federation and the United Kingdom round out the top-five destination countries, with about 12 million and nine million international migrants, respectively.

India provides most emigrants

With nearly 18 million people living abroad, India has the largest emigrant population in the world, making it the top origin country globally, the report states.

Meanwhile, Mexico is the second most significant origin country at around 11 million. The Russian Federation is the third-largest origin country, followed closely by China (around 10.8 million and 10 million, respectively).

Migrations Trends states that the fifth most significant origin country is the Syrian Arab Republic, with over eight million people living abroad, mainly as refugees due to large-scale displacement over the last decade.

It was noted that the Mexico to United States corridor is the largest in the world at nearly 11 million people.

The second is from the Syrian Arab Republic to Turkey, comprising mainly refugees displaced by the Syrian Arab Republic's decade-long civil war.

On the other hand, the third-largest corridor in the world, India to the United Arab Emirates (over three million), comprises mainly labour migrants.

The UN report notes that although the novel coronavirus pandemic is first and foremost a health crisis, it was an economic crisis under which priorities shifted as low-paid (often undocumented) workers emerged as providers of “essential services”, harvesting crops, processing, packing and delivering food, serving in supermarkets and caring for the vulnerable in residential and care homes.