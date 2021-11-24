US taps oil reserves to lower prices

The White House announced yesterday that President Joe Biden will tap into the US' strategic oil reserve in an effort to address rising gas prices ahead of the holiday season.

The Department of Energy will make available 50 million barrels of oil to help lower prices.

The move is being taken in parallel with other major energy consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK.

“American consumers are feeling the impact of elevated gas prices at the pump and in their home heating bills, and American businesses are, too, because oil supply has not kept up with demand as the global economy emerges from the pandemic,” a statement from the White House said.

Gas prices in the US ahead of Thanksgiving are averaging US$3.42 a gallon, the highest since 2014, and parts of the country are experiencing sharper increases, including California where prices are over US$4.50 in some areas.

According to the White House, Biden and other Administration officials have pressured the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to pump more oil and in hopes it would lower gas prices.

OPEC, whose member countries collectively represent roughly 77 per cent of all crude oil reserves, has declined to ramp up production, sticking to their plan for modest monthly increases.

Experts said Americans will see a quick drop in prices almost immediately because of the president's actions, but the larger impact won't hit for about two weeks, when gas stations across the nation lower prices.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was established after the oil crisis of the 1970s as a national energy safety net and holds roughly 620 million barrels of crude oil.

The reserve is capable of supplying all of the US's consumption needs for roughly one month.