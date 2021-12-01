US to raise minimum wage for federal contractors in 2022

Workers on federal contracts with the US Government signed after January 30, 2022 will be guaranteed a minimum wage of US$15 per hour, the US Department of Labor (DOL) has announced.

The pay increase will impact new contracts with government agencies and was part of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden under the Executive Order 14026 to lift the hourly rate for federal contractors from US$10.95 in April 2020.

According to the DOL, the change is expected to impact some 327,000 workers, including those in the childcare, restaurant and maintenance industries, and people with disabilities.

The order will also lead to the end of the tipped minimum wage for federal contractors, which is now $7.65 an hour, by 2024. Tipped workers are paid a lower wage with tips expected to make up the difference.

Many workers will have to wait longer than January for the pay bump, however. The increased wage is a requirement only in new contracts, and therefore won't apply to workers on existing federal agreements, unless there is an extension.

Nonetheless, acting administrator of the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division Jessica Looman described the move as “a step in the right direction”.

“Bottom line, we really want to make sure we're leveraging the purchasing power of the federal government to ensure fair wages for workers across the country and in the territories,” she said during a press briefing recently.

Looman said the agency would soon provide guidance and educational outreach to contractors on how to implement the rule.

Future increases to the minimum wage must be determined by the Secretary of Labor and published at least 90 days before they take effect. The rule further specifies that such increases must not be less than the amount in effect on the date of determination, and will keep in accordance to the annual percentage increase of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, and rounded to the nearest multiple of US$0.05.

Currently, millions of Americans are still earning less than US$15 an hour. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office calculates that, even by 2025, roughly 17 million workers will remain below that level.