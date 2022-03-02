USD bonds triple in value in 2021

THE Financial Services Commission (FSC) has reported a threefold increase in US dollar-denominated exempt distribution instruments in 2021. This compared to the year before.

Exempt distribution instruments are the bonds secured by companies as financing for their operations. They are capital market solutions that allow repayment which is structured in line with a company's ability to repay. The increase in requests in 2021 has been attributed by analysts to the removal of limits put in place by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), the reopening of the tourism sector and increasing confidence in 2021.

One broker stated, “For the better part of 2020 the pandemic was upon us bringing about significant uncertainty from companies which reduced their appetite, when the BOJ prohibited the issuance of the USD [US dollar] securities.”

In the year of the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, 15 companies chose to raise debt funding through USD denominated instruments which totalled US$83,907, 817.

Last year, however, the volume increased as 10 more companies selected USD funds instead of Jamaican dollar denominated arrangements.

The FSC indicates that 25 instruments in total were approved by the FSC with total value of US$231, 397, 652.

Brokers explain the differential as being due to the nine-month clamp down by the BOJ on US dollar denominated bonds following the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

The numbers is expected to fall off again this year, as the BOJ has put in place a six-month ban on USD instruments, pointing to a marked fall-off in the island's net international reserves (NIR).

Analysts said that the increase in 2021 does not point to exceptional demand which itself might put pressure on reserves. Instead, they say, it was just a reaction to the reopening after prohibition. Now another prohibition is in place.

According to the BOJ, the country's stock of foreign reserves declined by US$493.12 million, or 12.33 per cent to US$3.51 billion in January.

The decline was largely attributable to a US$497.77-million decline in foreign assets due to a decrease in 'special drawing rights (SDR) & International Monetary Fund (IMF) Reserve Position' and 'securities.

At its current level, Jamaica's NIR represents approximately 30.06 weeks of goods and services imports, which is more than double the 12-week benchmark.

A local broker, who commented on condition of anonymity, is contending that restrictions placed on brokers for USD bonds are unnecessary, seeing as they are usually raised by companies which earn in USD.

NIR levels, he noted, are also higher than comparable numbers in 2019. He also said that remittance inflows in 2021 were the highest they ever were at US$3.5 billion.

Risk

The broker commented, “My experience is that people don't borrow USD unless they need to. They use USD in their operations. These could be companies who are earning USD and believe that Jamaican dollars will lose value over time, so they convert debt to USD.

The broker asserted, “To the extent that they borrow in USD and pay in USD it does not put pressure on exchange rate in terms of increased demand.”

The broker outlined that companies turn to the capital markets for a solution, as the structured bond offers moratorium on repayment. Often also, local banks do not have the USD amount needed as loans.

He commented, “But now that the JM dollar bond is the only solution, they will take it and use the proceeds to buy US dollars as they need it. This scenario is more likely to drive down the value of the Jamaican dollar in the end.”

In relation to the 2021 USD bond numbers, which have tripled year over year, he added, “The level of issuance is nowhere like it would have been, such as in 2019 when the NIR was much lower and remittances were lower. Who is going to borrow in the USD if they don't need it, and also have the ability to pay back in the same currency?”

It was highly unlikely, he added, that speculators would go to the capital market; “as they would then be betting against the US dollar,” not the Jamaican dollar, an unrealistic situation for the Jamaican context.

Charles Ross, president of Sterling Asset Management Limited, told the Business Observer that if companies exhibited a substantial increase in demand for US dollar-denominated bonds, it could be an indication of a significant jump in their planned investments in the near future.

He stated, “Their demand for bonds would suggest that these investments were medium to long term in nature and the fact that they were denominated in USD suggests that those investments would have been targeted at foreign exchange earning activities. This would be very positive for the Jamaican economy as these investments would boost the foreign exchange earnings of the country and drive higher rates of economic growth.”

He added that the sharp increase in USD investment plans in 2021 was probably driven by the recovery in the global economy that took place as vaccines became available and the economies of Europe and North America recovered from the pandemic-driven contraction that took place in 2020. Jamaican companies must have seen opportunities for export-led growth and sought to borrow in USD to fund the investments which would take advantage of these opportunities. Investments in technology and machinery have a high foreign exchange component and so it made sense to borrow in USD to fund those investments.

Ross noted, “Steven Gooden, the president of the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association, has already indicated how counterproductive the BOJ restrictions are and how they will inhibit investment and foster capital flight. These restrictions are a step back from the liberalisation of the foreign exchange regime that took place over 30 years ago. They will inhibit the development of the local capital market and reduce the country's prospects for achieving higher levels of export-led economic growth.”

Growth has slowed for brokers over the period of the pandemic. The total value of funds under management stood at $1.35 trillion as at December 31, 2019 reflecting a 9.6 per cent growth over December 2018 and a 2.4 per cent growth over September 2019 levels.

Comparatively, the latest data from the FSC shows total funds under management of approximately $1.42 trillion as at June 30, 2021. This represented a growth of 7.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent when compared to the previous year and quarter, respectively.