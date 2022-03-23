Vehicle owners leave millions unclaimed after auction

MOTOR vehicle owners whose cars have been auctioned as overtime goods have two years from the date of the sale by auction, done by the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), to claim balances.

After two years, if the vehicle owner does not make a claim for the balance, the money will go to the consolidated fund, JCA informed the Jamaica Observer, in providing an update on vehicles sold in the last three years.

Currently $235.37 million is available for claim, being the balance from year end December 2021. Each year, amounts for which the claim period has expired is given to the Government.

The last amount of $45 million was transferred to the consolidated fund in 2019. No transfers have been made since.

Meanwhile, in 2020, $36 million was made from vehicles sold at auction by the JCA. In 2021, the amount from sales quadrupled to $153.8 million.

Motor vehicles which have been left uncleared for an extended period at the island's ports are auctioned by the JCA as overtime goods.

Cargo that has exceeded the seven days free storage period allowed under the Wharfage Act (before a penalty is applied) as well as the 14 days limit without clearance under the Customs Act is due to be moved by the JCA to the Queens Warehouse and subjected to public auction.

Motor vehicles affected are advertised and bids invited. Funds collected from the sale are used to cover the duties and taxes and the customs administration fees.

They also cover advertising costs and clear amounts owed to the port where they were in storage. If after all deductions, any amounts remain, then the importer will be refunded the balance.

In 2019, 96 importers were affected by auction proceedings, compared to 121 in 2020 and 65 in 2021.

The vehicles include BMWs, Toyotas and many other brands and makes. Imported motor vehicles which were auctioned numbered 2,938 in 2019; 3,508 in 2020 and 3,983 vehicles imported in 2021, according to data provided by the JCA.